UAB Legal Balance: The newly elected Board of UAB Legal Balance takes office

The term of office of the new Board members of UAB Legal Balance Board started today. The General meeting of the Shareholders held on the 20th of March 2023 adopted a decision to elect the Board members of UAB Legal Balance for a new four-year term of office: 1. Evaldas Remeikis 2. Arminas Sinkevicius 3. Vaidotas Pupalaigis The chairman of the Board will be elected at the first meeting of the new Board on 24th of March 2023. The decision regarding fourth Board member of the company will be adopted in a near future. UAB Legal Balance CEO Marius Šlepetis marius@legalbalance.lt