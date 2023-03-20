Little Kitchen Academy - The Go-to for Kids Cooking Classes - Announces a New Go-to Website

The first-of-its-kind Montessori-inspired cooking academy for kids ages 3-18 announces the launch of a newly redesigned website making it easier for families and schools to give the gift of independence to their children

VANCOUVER, BC and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / Little Kitchen Academy (LKA), the first-of-its-kind Montessori-inspired cooking academy for kids ages 3 through 18 - is proud to announce the launch of its new website . Designed to deliver an improved user experience, the new website will make it easier for parents to find the information they need so that more children can experience LKA, be empowered to cook on their own, and build confidence, independence, and healthy eating habits to last a lifetime.

The website's new design more accurately reflects LKA's brand, values, and mission. New features include location-based user-friendly navigation, fresh and engaging photos and videos, and enhanced search functions. The new site adheres to the highest web accessibility standards and allows visitors to easily browse information about LKA, its curriculum, classes, and locations.

"Understanding that our website is the first impression of Little Kitchen Academy for most of our families, we wanted to be very clear with our vision of becoming the global leader in teaching practical life skills and food literacy to children," said Felicity Curin, Founder of Little Kitchen Academy. "Being thought leaders, we recognize the opportunity to share our story, the wonderful decision-makers behind the work, and the LKA experience. Having had the pleasure of supporting over 50,000 student visits since June 2019, we felt it was time to share more of the magic. Curious parents and students can experience a behind-the-scenes visit and feel the joy of our LKA curriculum. Our beautiful new website reflects how we are changing lives from scratch!"

The purpose-driven concept was founded by Montessori-trained culinary innovator Felicity Curin, her husband, proven global branding expert and serial entrepreneur, Brian Curin, and social impact investor and entrepreneur, Praveen Varshney, to empower children to make independent choices, enabling them to change their lives and those around them.

LKA's Montessori-inspired environment is designed to support the growth and development of each child. Instructors show the students how to safely use tools and prepare recipes but step back to closely observe the independent work, only stepping in when deemed appropriate. This approach enables students to learn at their own pace while they acquire practical life skills that foster independence, confidence, and socialization. LKA further empowers students to make better food choices, apply age-appropriate math and science skills in real-world settings, and embrace practices such as recycling and composting. The curriculum also introduces the concept of philanthropy to help children make socially conscious contributions to the world through its global philanthropic initiative, "How Can I Help". This program empowers students to learn about giving back and making a difference by putting the choice in their hands to support one of four notable causes.

About Little Kitchen Academy

To families seeking educationally enriching activities for their children ages 3-18, Little Kitchen Academy is the first-of-its-kind Montessori-inspired cooking academy providing a safe and empowering environment to learn practical life skills, confidence, independence, and healthy eating habits to last a lifetime. Based in Vancouver, Canada, the concept was co-founded by proven global branding expert and serial entrepreneur Brian Curin, his wife, Montessori-trained, culinary expert, and visionary Felicity Curin, and social impact investor and entrepreneur Praveen Varshney, with the vision of becoming the global leader in teaching practical life skills and food literacy to children in order to promote a more educated, independent and healthier society. True to its mission, LKA is empowering children to make independent choices, enabling them to change their lives, and those around them. Part of that mission includes empowering students to learn how they can make the world a better place through How Can I Help by Little Kitchen Academy , LKA's signature philanthropic program, supporting Crisis Text Line , The Global FoodBanking Network , Kids Help Phone , and One Tree Planted . In addition to charitable partnerships, LKA has forged strategic global brand partnerships with AeroGarden , BIRKENSTOCK , ChefWorks , ChopValue , Emeco , Iron Chef Cat Cora , PRISE Inc. , and Welcome Industries . Little Kitchen Academy's flagship venues are located in Vancouver, B.C., and Los Angeles, California.

For a taste of Little Kitchen Academy, visit littlekitchenacademy.com or join its communities on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

pr@littlekitchenacademy.com

SOURCE: Little Kitchen Academy

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/744556/Little-Kitchen-Academy--The-Go-to-for-Kids-Cooking-Classes--Announces-a-New-Go-to-Website