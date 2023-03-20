Clarion Events: Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show Joins The Pizza Tomorrow Summit to Co-Locate at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando Nov. 8-9, 2023; Coffee Fest Orlando to Follow Nov 10-11, 2023

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show, the premier event for Florida's hospitality industry, owned by Clarion Events and sponsored by the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association has announced plans to join The Pizza Tomorrow Summit, owned by Grand Slam Events, in a co-location of both events taking place Wednesday, November 8 and Thursday, November 9 at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) in Orlando, FL. In addition, Clarion Event's Coffee Fest Orlando will be held November 10-11, also at the OCCC, providing a week of trade shows and conferences in the Florida marketplace for thousands of movers and shakers in the restaurant, pizza, foodservice, lodging and specialty coffee industries.

"There is undeniable synergy between our two Shows - Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show and Coffee Fest -- and Grand Slam Events' Pizza Tomorrow Summit. We are thrilled to offer industry suppliers unprecedented access to this combined group of highly qualified buyers in what is one of the largest and rapidly growing food and beverage markets in the country. This is a brand-new opportunity for owners and operators to come together, learn, support, connect and be inspired. Attendees will return to their businesses with an even greater array of products, services, and experiences to offer their customers," said Rita Ugianskis, Vice President, Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group. "Restaurant, pizza, foodservice, specialty coffee and lodging professionals will find a convenient and efficient way to access top subject matter experts addressing key issues in cross over education, see a full range of products from leading vendors, and be inspired and entertained from several exciting special events and competitions."

"We had a fantastic launch event in 2022 and are beyond excited to welcome The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show which will bring an even broader segment of buyers to our exhibitors, as well as a newly expanded educational program to our attendees," added Glenn Celentano, Co-Owner, Grand Slam Events, LLC. "The Pizza Tomorrow Summit will once again provide independent pizza operators with an immersive and fun experience, a wide range of products, a robust conference program, plus entertaining and informative pizza competitions and demonstrations. Our attendees will have the opportunity to explore hundreds of exhibitors and have access to new companies, products, ideas, and initiatives that will help propel our evolving industry into the future."

"Florida is known for bringing together the best across the food and beverage industries and producing top notch events to build excitement to take our industry to even higher levels of success," said Carol Dover, President and CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association. "The creativity and innovation that comes from these events, as well as the connections of consumers, industry professionals, and exhibitors will provide unparalleled opportunities for growth and invention. The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association is thrilled to partner with our long-time partners at Clarion Events, to produce even greater content, attendance, and success for the co-located shows this year."

FL Restaurant & Lodging Show and Pizza Tomorrow Summit will sit side by side in the same exhibit hall, so registrants will have easy access to both shows. Coffee Fest will offer similar access to its Show which follows. Each show will host their own competitions and demonstration stages. Clarion and Grand Slam events will share education theaters on the show floor and host education together since the needs of both audiences are so similar. Attendees to the FL Restaurant Show and Pizza Summit can also learn about coffee, tea and other specialty beverages by attending Coffee Fest, on November 10-11, enabling them to offer these products to their customers.

For exhibitor information for the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show contact Paul Pedrow at (475) 282-0607 or paul.pedrow@clarionevents.com. For exhibitor information about the Pizza Tomorrow Summit contact Dave Kellogg at 203-788-3794 or david@pizzatomorrow.com. For exhibitor information on Coffee Fest Orlando, contact Anya Falcone at 253-999-5698 or anya.falcone@clarionevents.com.

Grand Slam Events, LLC is a partnership between industry veterans Doug Miller and Glenn Celentano. With an established reputation in the trade show industry that precedes them, Doug and Glenn bring nearly 60 years of experience running large-scale B2B and B2C events around the country. For more information on The Pizza Tomorrow Summit, visit www.pizzatomorrow.com.

The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show and Coffee Fest are owned by Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group and sponsored by the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association. The Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group also includes the International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York, The NGA Show, and the Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo. Clarion Events operates over 180 events in 50 countries from 15 offices in the UK, the US, South Africa, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, UAE, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands. Clarion can trace its roots back to 1947 and takes great pride in being one of the oldest independent event organizers in the UK. More recently the firm has developed an international portfolio of brands and now has interests in a number of global vertical industries including energy, security and defense, hospitality, electronics, technology, fashion, retail, gaming and marketing. The teams at Clarion create uniquely effective and stimulating environments that can serve as a platform to build businesses, enhance customer relationships and accelerate product awareness. us.clarionevents.com.

