Restoration & Remediation Launches Restoration Report Podcast; First Guests Announce New Training to Decontaminate/Neutralize Fentanyl

TROY, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / Fentanyl, a synthetic drug that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine has created an epidemic running rampant across the country and there is a desperate need for qualified companies to safely decontaminate and neutralize this dangerous substance that has killed 100,000 Americans. Annissa Coy, Co-President of Firehouse Education and frequent R&R contributor, and Myldred Ingram, Editor in Chief of Restoration & Remediation (R&R) and host of the Restoration Report Podcast sat down for an exclusive interview with Jeff Jones a Certified Bio-Forensic Restoration Specialist as well as a Certified Forensic Operator with 50 years of field experience in Forensic Restoration to discuss the new Certified High Risk High Level Decontamination Specialist training program he created. Barry Costa of Costa Group Education; and Robert Jordan, Owner/President at PuroClean Northwest also joined the podcast which can be found at this link.

This lifesaving training program built on proper protocols and procedures has been developed over 2 years of strenuous testing, re-testing, and testing again of every product to make sure it was in top tier standard becoming a fail-proof system. The product that the program was built upon has received the stamp of approval by top scientist that the government and U.S. military officials rely on for their decontamination purposes.

"The primary goal of R&R has always been to provide information and resources to serve restoration specialists, and I cannot think of a better example of that than with this incredible news. We salute Mr. Jones and his entire team for their tireless efforts to rid the planet of this terrible epidemic, and we are honored and humbled he chose to announce the breakthrough through R&R," said Michael Balzano, Group Publisher, Restoration & Remediation.

"The findings we discussed are of vast importance because they can intern save the lives of everyone who potentially interacts with this drug knowingly or unknowingly, especially first responders and those in the restoration and remediation industry who are in the field working to mitigate this deadly contaminant firsthand each and every day," explains Jeff Jones of Microbial Warrior System of Decontamination. "I'm proud of the work we have done to help ensure the safety, for both the team of operators and all future occupants of any space that may be contaminated. I am so confident in this new training program, that I will be the first one in, and the last one out and will not surrender an environment until I'm comfortable with someone opening a daycare in it the very next day."

There are 4 objectives or strategies that are key when professionals are called in to contain dangerous microenvironments to ensure their safety and that of others. Contain, Control, Neutralize and Remove. The Certified High Risk High Level Decontamination Specialist program has trainees make a tactical incursion into the micro-environment, meaning they will strategically plan what's going to happen (tactical) and then attack the situation (incursion). There are two tiers of the program one for those who will be doing the remediation work, and another for law enforcement and first responders. The goal is to arm trainees with training, tactics, techniques and tools.

Jeff Jones will be discussing this important training program on the keynote panel at R&R's The Experience Conference and Exhibitions, the largest trade shows in the cleaning, restoration and remediation taking place May 8-10, 2023 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. For more information on the event, visit https://experiencetheevents.com/.

