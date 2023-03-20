ARMA International: Registration Now Open for ARMA Canada Information Conference 2023 Scheduled for July 17-19 in Toronto, Ontario; Early Bird Pricing Available Through April 11 for a $400 Savings

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / ARMA International (www.arma.org), the world's leading membership organization for records management, information management, and information governance professionals has announced that registration is now open for ARMA Canada Information Conference 2023 scheduled for The Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto, Ontario, July 17-19, 2023. Early bird registration rates, offering a $400 Canadian Dollars savings, are available at http://armacanadainformationconference.org/.

"We look forward to welcoming an international audience of information governance professionals to this important annual event in Toronto to discuss the most pressing topics facing the industry," said Nathan Hughes, Executive Director, ARMA International. "We have developed a stellar conference program which will showcase trends, demonstrate clear key concepts, and provide solutions and real work examples."

The ARMA Canada Information Conference will bring together hundreds of industry professionals ranging from beginners who have up to five years of work in the RIM/IG industry, to intermediate experience for those with 6-10 years and advanced learners with more than 10+ years of experience. The education program will be focused on Advanced Information Concepts, Creating Structure and Improving Process, DEI, Ethics, Information Forward (Advanced Technology), Information Fundamentals, Legal and E-Discovery, Professional Advancement, and Reducing Organizational Information Risk.

"We have identified leaders in the industry to discuss the most important topics for our attendees from digital transformation, ethical standards, AI, records management, legal obligations, career development, and risk reduction," added Hughes. "We truly offer solutions for every professional level and encourage those interested in attending to register early for the best savings."

Registration is now open for the ARMA Canada Information Conference at The Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto, Ontario, July 17-19, 2023 at http://armacanadainformationconference.org/. Full conference registration includes access to all three days of education sessions, breakfast and lunch each day, access to the exhibit hall and entrance to the Welcome Reception, Expo Hall Pub Crawl and the ARMA Canada Party. All prices are in Canadian dollars. The early bird rate, available through April 11, 2023, is $1499 for ARMA professional members and $1799 for ARMA associate and non-members. From April 12 - July 11, the cost will be $1899 for ARMA professional members and $2199 for ARMA associate and non-members. Onsite cost starting July 12 will be $2199 for ARMA professional members and $2499 for associate and non-members. A Keynote & Connect pass, which includes keynotes each day, access to the exhibit hall, the Welcome Reception, Expo Hall Pub Crawl and the ARMA Canada Party is $499.

ARMA International (www.arma.org), is a not-for-profit professional association and the authority on records and information management (RIM). RIM is broadly recognized as the foundation of effective information governance, which makes ARMA International a leader in information governance as well as RIM. The association was established in 1955. Its members include records and information managers, information governance professionals, archivists, corporate librarians, imaging specialists, legal professionals, IT managers, consultants, and educators, all of whom work in a wide variety of sectors, including government, legal, healthcare, financial services, and petroleum in the United States, Canada, and more than 30 other countries around the globe.

