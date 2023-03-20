DJ Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD

DEALING DATE: 20-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1112.3918

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 171634

CODE: SMTC LN

ISIN: LU1248511575

