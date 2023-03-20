Theramex, a leading global speciality pharmaceutical company dedicated to women's health, has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Radius Health, Inc., for the rights to commercialise ELADYNOS® (abaloparatide), a novel bone forming agent indicated for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at increased risk of fractures.

Theramex will commercialise and distribute ELADYNOS® on an exclusive basis in the European Economic Area, the United Kingdom, Australia and Brazil.

"Theramex has again shown its commitment to women and the care and good management of bone health, by adding this important product to our Osteoporosis franchise. We are delighted to be entering into this partnership with Radius, building on our expanding portfolio and aligning missions to reduce fracture risks for many postmenopausal women suffering from osteoporosis." Rob Stewart, CEO of Theramex

"We are thrilled to have Theramex bring abaloparatide to postmenopausal women in Europe who could benefit from this impactful treatment. Our aligned, strategic vision of bringing effective solutions to the right patient gives us unwavering confidence in this partnership. We look forward to seeing the continued global expansion of abaloparatide to patients with osteoporosis worldwide." Scott Briggs, CEO of Radius

About Theramex

Theramex is a leading global speciality pharmaceutical company dedicated to women and their health. Theramex supports women at different stages of their lives by providing a broad portfolio of innovative and established brands covering contraception, fertility, menopause, and osteoporosis. Theramex's commitment is to listen to and understand its patients, serve their needs and offer healthcare solutions to help improve their lives. Theramex's vision is to be a lifetime partner for women and the healthcare professionals who treat them by providing patient-focused and effective solutions that care for and support women through different stages of their life.

www.theramex.com

About Radius

Radius is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health and oncology. Radius' lead product, TYMLOS® (abaloparatide) injection, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April 2017 for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture, and in December 2022 for the treatment of men with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture.

ELADYNOS®(abaloparatide) injection was approved by the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture defined as history of osteoporotic fracture, multiple risk factors for fracture, or patients who have failed or are intolerant to other available osteoporosis therapies. This medicine is under additional monitoring, meaning that it is monitored even more intensively than other medicines.

www. radiuspharm.com

