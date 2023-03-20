KBRA UK (KBRA) releases research on the energy pricing in Europe and the risks that leave the market still vulnerable. Global energy markets appear to have entered a period of relative stability in Q1 2023 compared to the exceptionally volatile energy prices experienced during the first nine months of 2022. This stability may be short-lived in Europe given ongoing supply-side influences such as geopolitical risks and infrastructure challenges. In addition, elevated interest rates and recent bank concerns could impact markets.

Corporates, project finance, and sovereigns will be impacted in differing ways if prices remain stable at current levels. Europe has reacted strongly and collectively to the supply shock after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, but challenges remain. In this KBRA report, we assess whether the market has entered a turning point regarding energy price exposure and extreme energy price volatility, and if this changes the macroeconomic prospects for inflation, interest rates, and credit conditions for European sovereign, corporate, infrastructure, and project finance issuers for the remainder of 2023.

Key Takeaways

Energy prices have largely stabilised due to effective supply measures and reduced demand. Forward oil and gas prices and corporate/sovereign spreads suggest a persistent reduction in energy prices.

Although macroeconomic conditions have improved, inflation could prove sticky, keeping interest rates higher for longer.

Corporates that struggle to pass on energy costs and those in need of refinancing are the most exposed.

Some risks remain with geopolitical conditions, energy supply instability, rates, and affordability leaving the market still vulnerable.

Click here to view the report.

