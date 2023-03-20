JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, WHICH FORMS PART OF UK LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 ("MAR").

20 March 2023

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 28 February 2023 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 28 February 2023 US$ 4.08

The Company's annual results are currently being audited and the above NAV is therefore subject to change.

JZCP's NAV at 28 February 2023 is $4.08 per share ($4.36 per share at 31 January 2023), the decrease in NAV of 28 cents per share is due to net investment losses of (24) cents, net fx losses of (3) cents and expenses and finance costs of (2) cents offset by income of 1 cent. The main constituent part of the net investment losses of (24) cents is the write-off of the principal balance of the Company's direct loan to Toro Finance from €22.0 million to €1.4 million (representing a reduction of -6.4% of the Company's January NAV). Toro Finance is a Spanish company that forms part of the Company's European debt investments which provides short term receivables finance to the suppliers of major Spanish companies.

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 28 February 2023:

US$'000 Assets Private Investments 258,530 Cash and cash equivalents 101,659 Other receivables 222

Total Assets

360,411 Liabilities Senior debt - maturity date 26th January 2027 43,235 Other liabilities 764

Total liabilities

43,999 Net Asset Value 316,412 Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214 Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.08

Market Abuse Regulation

The information contained within this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under MAR. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is David Macfarlane, Chairman of JZCP.

