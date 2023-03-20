Anzeige
20.03.2023
JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 20

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, WHICH FORMS PART OF UK LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 ("MAR").

20 March 2023

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 28 February 2023 was as follows:

Company NameDateNAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited28 February 2023US$ 4.08

The Company's annual results are currently being audited and the above NAV is therefore subject to change.

JZCP's NAV at 28 February 2023 is $4.08 per share ($4.36 per share at 31 January 2023), the decrease in NAV of 28 cents per share is due to net investment losses of (24) cents, net fx losses of (3) cents and expenses and finance costs of (2) cents offset by income of 1 cent. The main constituent part of the net investment losses of (24) cents is the write-off of the principal balance of the Company's direct loan to Toro Finance from €22.0 million to €1.4 million (representing a reduction of -6.4% of the Company's January NAV). Toro Finance is a Spanish company that forms part of the Company's European debt investments which provides short term receivables finance to the suppliers of major Spanish companies.

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 28 February 2023:

US$'000
Assets
Private Investments258,530
Cash and cash equivalents101,659
Other receivables222

Total Assets
360,411
Liabilities
Senior debt - maturity date 26th January 202743,235
Other liabilities764

Total liabilities
43,999
Net Asset Value316,412
Number of Ordinary shares in issue77,477,214
Net Asset Value per Ordinary share$4.08

Market Abuse Regulation

The information contained within this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under MAR. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is David Macfarlane, Chairman of JZCP.

Enquiries:
Company website: www.jzcp.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: jzcp@ntrs.com

© 2023 PR Newswire
