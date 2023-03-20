Drug Discovery Services Market worth $41.3 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The drug discovery services industry is expected to grow significantly in the near future, driven by advances in technology, increasing demand for new drugs, and a greater focus on drug safety. Companies are investing heavily in research and development to develop new drugs, and the drug discovery services industry is expected to benefit from this trend. Additionally, the increasing use of predictive analytics and artificial intelligence to develop drugs is expected to provide a further boost to the industry. As new and improved methods for drug discovery become available, the industry will continue to benefit from the advances in technology and the need for new drugs.





Drug Discovery Services Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $20.6 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $41.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Factors such as growing R&D expenditure from pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, the increasing R&D pipeline creating a need for increased analytical testing outsourcing, initiatives for research on rare diseases and orphan drugs, and the high cost of in-house drug development are positively driving the growth of the drug discovery services market. Additionally, technological advancements, the introduction of new drug discovery techniques, the expiry of patents, and rising demand for specialized testing services among end users are expected to offer growth opportunities to players in this market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Drug Discovery Services Market"

307 - Tables

54 - Figures

347 - Pages

Drug Discovery Services Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $20.6 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $41.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Process, Type, Drug Type, Therapeutic Area, End user and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Technological advancements and new drug discovery techniques Key Market Drivers Growing R&D Expenditure in Pharma-Biotech Sector

The chemistry services segment accounted for the largest share of the type of segment in the drug discovery services market in 2022.

Based on type, the drug discovery services market is segmented into chemistry and biology services. The chemistry services segment commanded the largest share of this market in 2022. Growth in this market segment is mainly due to the vast application of chemistry services in multiple early drug development phases to deliver robust candidates for drug discovery. The capacious use of chemistry in academics & research institutes, biotechnology companies, and large scale pharmaceutical companies also support the market growth.

The biologics segment accounted for the fastest growing share of the drug type segment in the drug discovery services market in 2022.

Based on drug type the drug discovery services is segmented into small-molecule drugs and biologics. The fast growth of this segment can be attributed to increasing number of biologics in the pipeline, the increasing focus of biopharmaceutical companies on developing biologics for various therapeutic areas, the development of biologics, the high cost of biologics development, the complexity of the biologic drugs, and safety and manufacturing challenges associated with biologics are driving pharma biotech companies to outsource biologic drug discovery and development to experienced service providers.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the drug discovery services market in 2022.

Based on the region, the drug discovery market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to register the highest growth during the forecast period primarily due to emerging middle class, rising government spending for pharmaceutical R&D, growing therapeutic area expertise, and rapid expansion of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry in the region.

Drug Discovery Services Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing R&D expenditure in pharma-biotech sector Increasing drug R&D pipeline and rising reliance on outsourcing Initiatives for research on rare diseases and orphan drugs High cost of in-house drug development

Restraints:

Stringent regulations governing drug discovery and animal usage

Opportunities:

Technological advancements and new drug discovery techniques Rising demand for specialized testing services among end users Patent expiries of key biologics High growth prospects in emerging markets

Challenges:

Shortage of skilled personnel

Trends:

Adoption of AI in drug discovery Increased outsourcing to emerging Asian economies CRO industry consolidation Integrated end-to-end R&D service offerings

Key Market Players:

Key players in the drug discovery service Market include Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (US), WuXi AppTec (China), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US).

Recent Developments:

In February 2023 , Charles River Laboratories (US) announced a multi-program agreement with Pioneering Medicines, an initiative of Flagship Pioneering (US), allowing access to its Logica AI platform to discover small-molecule drugs.

, Charles River Laboratories (US) announced a multi-program agreement with Pioneering Medicines, an initiative of Flagship Pioneering (US), allowing access to its Logica AI platform to discover small-molecule drugs. In February 2023 , Evotec SE ( Germany ) and Related Sciences (US) expanded their partnership for an integrated multi-target drug discovery agreement. The two companies aimed to select, discover, and develop precisely targeted medicines for unmet patient needs.

, Evotec SE ( ) and Related Sciences (US) expanded their partnership for an integrated multi-target drug discovery agreement. The two companies aimed to select, discover, and develop precisely targeted medicines for unmet patient needs. In January 2023 , Charles River Laboratories (US) acquired SAMDI Tech, Inc. (US), which offers label-free HTS solutions for drug discovery research. The acquisition offered CRL expertise in label-free HTS MS platforms and created a comprehensive library of drug discovery solutions.

, Charles River Laboratories (US) acquired SAMDI Tech, Inc. (US), which offers label-free HTS solutions for drug discovery research. The acquisition offered CRL expertise in label-free HTS MS platforms and created a comprehensive library of drug discovery solutions. In April 2022 , Charles River Laboratories (US) and Valo Health, a data-driven AI company, launched Logica, an AI-powered drug discovery services.

Drug Discovery Services Market Advantages:

The drug discovery services market is highly competitive and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

The services provided by drug discovery companies can help pharmaceutical companies accelerate the drug development process, enabling them to bring new drugs to market faster.

Drug discovery services can help reduce the cost and time associated with drug development and reduce the risk of failure during clinical trials.

The drug discovery services market offers a wide range of services such as target identification, hit identification, lead optimization and preclinical development, which can help drug developers identify and develop novel drugs more efficiently.

The services provided by drug discovery companies can also help pharmaceutical companies reduce the cost of drug development and improve their bottom line.

Drugs Discovery Services Market- Report Highlights:

Market sizes are updated for the base year 2022 and forecasted from 2023 to 2028.

The new edition of the report provides updated financial information till 2021 for each listed company. Data from the annual reports for 2022 was included as available. This will help in the easy analysis of the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating region/country, and business segment focus in terms of the highest revenue-generating segment.

Recent developments help understand market trends and the growth strategies adopted by players in the market. The number of product launches has increased in the last three years ( January 2020 to February 2023 ).

to ). Tracking the service portfolios of prominent market players helps analyze the major services in the drug discovery services market. The new edition of the report provides an updated service portfolio of the companies profiled in the report.

Key market strategies, market share analysis, and competitive leadership mapping have been updated in the competitive landscape section of the report.

The updated version of the report includes the revenue share analysis of key market players from 2020 to 2022.

The new edition of the report includes an additional subsegment of therapeutic area under the therapeutic area segment.

The new edition of the report includes additional subsegments of Australia in Asia Pacific region.

