At the end of the vesting period of the Elior Group 2020 free share plans, Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) announces that it has issued this day 269,278 new shares (representing 0.16% of its share capital) to beneficiaries fulfilling the presence condition provided for by the plans, thus increasing its share capital from €1,724,442.29 divided into 172,444,229 shares to €1,727,135.07 divided into 172,713,507 shares.

This decision was taken by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, in accordance with the decisions of the Board of Directors of Elior Group on March 20, 2020 and the authorization given by the Combined General Meeting of March 22, 2019 under its 21st resolution.

Article 6 of the Company's bylaws relating to the share capital will be updated accordingly.

A description of the Elior Group 2020 free share plans is set out on pages 199 and 200 of Elior Group's 2021/2022 universal registration document available on its website.

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services and has become a benchmark player in the business industry, education, health welfare, and leisure markets. With strong positions in 5 key countries, the Group generated €4.45 billion in revenue in fiscal 2021-2022. Our 97,000 employees feed over 3 million people on a daily basis in 20,250 restaurants on three continents and offer services at 2,400 sites in France. Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

