

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 6-day low of 1.6018 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.5949.



The aussie dropped to 87.81 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 88.18.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie edged down to 0.6690 and 0.9153 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6715 and 0.9175, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.62 against the euro, 86.00 against the yen, 0.64 against the greenback and 0.89 against the loonie.



