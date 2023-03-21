

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Economic confidence from Germany and public sector finances from the UK are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 3.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK public sector finance data for February. Public sector net borrowing is seen at GBP 10.1 billion compared to a surplus of GBP 6.24 billion in January.



In the meantime, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association is scheduled to issue Europe new car registrations data for February.



At 5.00 am ET, retail sales data is due from Poland. Sales are forecast to fall 1.4 percent on year in February, following a 0.3 percent drop in January.



At 6.00 am ET, Germany ZEW economic confidence survey data is due. The economic sentiment index is forecast to fall to 17.1 percent in March from 28.1 in February.



Also, Eurozone construction output data is due for January. Output had decreased 1.3 percent annually in December.



