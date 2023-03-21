Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2023) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 20th March 2023.

Project: SERP

Listing date: 20th March

Key words: Utility, ERC20

Official Website: https://serp.finance/

About: SERP is Shibarium's FIRST perpetual trading platform. It's a decentralized protocol which allows users to use professional tools to trade and leverage, and share rewards.

Project: BEAR

Listing date: 20th March

Key words: GameFi, ERC20

Official Website: https://www.bearinu.org/

About: Bear Inu is an innovative community based project, aiming to create an ecosystem that will support the Bear Market community.

Project: MCOIN

Listing date: 20th March

Key words: Others, Listed in Hotbit, pancakeswap, BEP20

Official Website: https://mcoinnetwork.com/

About: MCOIN Chain seeks to link the present to the future, through the exploration and implementation of Blockchain technology, mCoin Protocol is a Metaverse blockchain infrastructure fully compatible and natively supports NFT and complex applications. mCoin delivers high security.

Project: DOCT

Listing date: 21st March

Key words: Utility, Initial Listing, ERC20

Official Website: https://docent.land/

About: Docent aims to open a new expert matching market ecosystem by building an independent solution to provide a next generation blockchain expert matching platform. In order to improve the problems that have occurred in the existing expert matching platform, it was developed to introduce an objective, transparent, and safe blockchain to the platform and to participate in the platform ecosystem by using DOCT, a key token.

Project: KA

Listing date: 22nd March

Key words: Others, Initial Listing, BEP20

Official Website: http://metakhira.io/

About: Creature Hunter has deployed KHIRA token on BSC. The token can be earned while playing its games. It is also a reward provided for its NFT buyers and users, creating an active ecosystem within the world of Creature Hunter.

Project: BFLOKIC

Listing date: 22nd March

Key words: Others, Initial Listing, BEP20

Official Website: https://babyflokiceo.com/

About: Baby Floki CEO is a pearl for Meme coins, who are looking for a noise around the new Elon puppy. Baby Floki CEO plans to become a token with usefulness, namely: the development of NFT Marketplace and NFT Farming. The Baby Floki CEO will be the currency of the ecosystem.

Project: FLEX

Listing date: 22nd March

Key words: Others, ERC20

Official Website: https://coinflex.com/

About: As a crypto futures and lending exchange, CoinFLEX allows users to trade and earn crypto in a few clicks with its flexUSD, AMM+, FLEXDAO, and many more features. FLEX is the native coin of the exchange, used for discounted trading fees and higher VIP levels, with burning mechanism from revenue and profit.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 13th March 2023 to 19th March 2023

Name: EST

Weekly gain: 10000%

Official Website: https://www.esttoken.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/est_usdt/

Name: GPT

Weekly gain: 251%

Official Website: https://www.cryptogpt.org/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/gpt_usdt/

Name: THX

Official Website: https://thxone.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/thx_usdt/

Name: CHICA

Weekly gain: 23%

Official Website: http://chicachain.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/chica_usdt/

Name: MWCC

Weekly gain: 47%

Official Website: https://metaworldcc.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/mwcc_usdt/

Name: MNFT

Weekly gain: 69%

Official Website: https://mnftcoin.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/mnft_usdt/

Name: SLYMYDID

Weekly gain: 10%

Official Website: https://mydid.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/sylmydid_usdt/

Name: PTOY

Weekly gain: 11%

Official Website: https://patientory.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/ptoy_usdt/

Name: FAST

Weekly gain: 41%

Official Website: https://podfast.app/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/fast_usdt/

Name: RIF

Weekly gain: 258%

Official Website: https://www.rifos.org/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/rif_usdt/

Name: DZOO

Weekly gain: 793%

Official Website: https://www.degenzoo.co/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/dzoo_usdt/

Name: VELO

Weekly gain: 82%

Official Website: https://app.velodrome.finance/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/velo_usdt/

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

