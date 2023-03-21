Fidelity European Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report

FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC

Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2022

Financial Highlights:

The Board of Fidelity European Trust PLC (the "Company") recommends a final dividend of 4.62 pence which together with the interim dividend payment of 3.08 pence per share (totalling 7.70 pence ) represents an increase of 12.7% over the total dividend of 6.83 pence paid in the prior year.

Over the reporting year, the net asset value ("NAV") of the Company returned -3.6% but outperformed the Benchmark Index which fell by -7.0%. The share price return was -3.8%.

The Company was the top performer in its peer group at the end of the reporting year.

The Company continues to focus on attractively valued companies with strong balance sheets and consistent dividend growth.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

The year under review was one of the most extraordinary in recent memory, rivalling the one in which COVID-19 first erupted. It is barely a year since Russia invaded Ukraine, devastating an entire country and sending shockwaves around the globe. Everything from grain to oil prices, energy and commodity costs and spending on defence, were impacted. The UK had three prime ministers in the space of a few months, while Continental Europe saw a new ruling coalition in Italy and a tightly contested election in France. Meanwhile, central banks raised interest rates significantly and moved from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening. The European Central Bank was somewhat later than others to embark on this important change of policy.

With so much going on, one would be forgiven for overlooking the impact that COVID-19 has had on consumers and businesses. Having said that, China announced a surprising end to its zero-COVID policy in December 2022, potentially opening up one of the world's major economies again and benefiting demand for European companies' products. With elevated levels of volatility and a difficult market environment, the Board and I are pleased to see the Portfolio Managers sticking to their tried and tested philosophy of bottom-up stock picking, namely finding attractively valued dividend growers with strong business franchises and balance sheets.

Performance

The Company's performance, although negative over the period, was better than the Benchmark Index, the FTSE World Europe (ex-UK), with a net asset value "NAV" total return of -3.6% and a share price total return of -3.8%. In comparison, the Benchmark Index total return was -7.0%. The discount widened slightly from 5.1% at the start of the year to end the year at 5.4%. Both the NAV and share price total performance returns over three, five and ten years remain well ahead of the Benchmark Index, as can be seen from the chart on the Financial Highlights page in the Annual Report. These are pleasing results for the Company.

Outlook

Inflation appears to have peaked in Europe at 10.6% in October 2022. The last quarter of 2022 saw equity markets bounce given unusually mild weather in Europe which helped bring down gas prices from elevated levels, and of course, positive news from China where property market stimulus and a relaxation of zero-COVID policies helped to buoy markets. In Europe, results for the third quarter also held up better than expected, in part supported by a weak euro.

The risks of a global recession at some stage in 2023 loom large, however, and so there is a tone of caution about the operating environment for the year ahead. Companies with prudently managed balance sheets look well-positioned to weather any potential economic problems, and it is exactly these types of resilient companies in which the Company's Portfolio Managers look to invest.

The portfolio remains balanced in terms of sector positioning and the Portfolio Managers' focus is on finding attractively valued companies with good prospects for cash generation and dividend growth over the longer term. Positioning is driven by opportunities at the individual stock level rather than by macro developments, as the Portfolio Managers believe that calling the general direction of the market is a difficult, if not an impossible task. The investment strategy of the Company remains unchanged.

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Investment

ESG factors remain central to the work of both the Board and the Portfolio Managers. Businesses are under pressure to ensure that their activities are environmentally sustainable and demonstrate social responsibility and good corporate governance. Although there is progress in the form of commitments and initiatives across a wide range of areas from deforestation to clean energy transition, much more needs to be done. Continuing deterioration in the climate and other ESG concerns present their own investment risk to your portfolio. Fidelity International has a sustainable investing approach, including engagement and voting principles and guidelines. It continues to evolve its approach to ESG, for example, in its proprietary forward-looking ESG ratings. The proprietary sustainability ratings system leverages Fidelity International's internal research and interactions with issuers, and the ratings are designed to generate a forward-looking and holistic assessment of ESG risks and opportunities based on sector specific performance indicators. Analysts quantify the direction of change of companies' ESG performance and rate the companies using a scale of A to E. The ratings of the companies within the portfolio are well ahead of the broader market and continue to improve.

The Portfolio Managers outline how they use Fidelity International's approach to ESG in their report and what this means for the Company's investment portfolio. The Fidelity group of companies (including the Manager) has embedded ESG factors in its investment decision making process. Further details are in the Annual Report.

OTHER MATTERS

Dividends

The Board does not influence the Portfolio Managers by imposing any income objective in any particular year, and the investment focus on companies capable of growing their dividends remains. The Board acknowledges that both capital and income growth are components of performance, as reflected in the investment objective of the Company. It therefore has a policy whereby it seeks to pay a progressive dividend in normal circumstances and to pay dividends twice yearly in order to smooth dividend payments for the reporting year. Unlike open-ended funds, investment trusts can hold back some of the income they receive in good years, thereby building up revenue reserves, which can then be used to supplement dividends during difficult times. The Board has over the past few years augmented revenue reserves by retaining a small proportion of earnings to be used in difficult times, as in the case of the final dividend paid in May 2021.

The Company's revenue return for the year to 31 December 2022 was 9.00 pence per ordinary share (2021: 7.50 pence), and an interim dividend of 3.08 pence per ordinary share was paid on 28 October 2022 (2021: 2.65 pence). The Board recommends a final dividend of 4.62 pence per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2022 (2021: 4.18 pence) for approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on 10 May 2023. The interim and final dividends (total of 7.70 pence) represent an increase of 0.87 pence (12.7%) over the 6.83 pence paid for the year ended 31 December 2021.

The final dividend will be payable on 16 May 2023 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 31 March 2023 (ex-dividend date 30 March 2023). Shareholders may choose to reinvest their dividends for additional shares in the Company.

Discount Management and Treasury Shares

The Board has an active discount management policy, the primary purpose of which is to reduce discount volatility. It seeks to maintain the discount in single digits in normal market conditions. Buying shares at a discount also results in an enhancement to the NAV per ordinary share.

In order to assist in managing the discount, the Board has shareholder approval to hold ordinary shares repurchased by the Company in Treasury, rather than cancelling them. Shares in Treasury are then available to be re-issued at NAV per ordinary share or at a premium to NAV per ordinary share, facilitating the management of and enhancing liquidity in the Company's shares. The Board is seeking shareholder approval to renew this authority at the AGM on 10 May 2023.

Between August and October 2022, as the Company's discount widened, it repurchased 2,285,526 ordinary shares into Treasury. Since then the discount has remained in single digits and no further shares have been repurchased.

Gearing

The Company continues to gear through the use of derivative instruments, primarily contracts for difference ("CFDs"), and the Portfolio Manager has flexibility to gear within the parameters set by the Board. As at 31 December 2022, the Company's gross gearing was 11.7% (2021: 11.1%). Net gearing was the same at 11.7% (2021: 11.1%) due to the absence of any short derivative positions in the portfolio. In the reporting year, gearing made a negative contribution to performance, as can be seen from the attribution analysis table in the Annual Report.

The Board monitors the level of gearing and the use of derivative instruments carefully and has defined a risk control framework for this purpose which is reviewed at each Board meeting. It should be stressed that all gearing is subject to the Portfolio Managers' confidence in identifying attractive investment opportunities, and to their remaining attractive.

Board of Directors

After serving on the Board for nine years, Marion Sears stepped down from the Board on 10 May 2022 as a non-executive Director and Senior Independent Director. Her successor as a non-executive Director, Milyae Park, was appointed on 1 January 2022. Milyae was subsequently elected by shareholders at the AGM held on 10 May 2022. Paul Yates succeeded Marion as Senior Independent Director on 10 May 2022.

We continue to review Board composition and Directors' succession on a regular basis to ensure that we have a Board with a mix of tenures and one which provides diversity of perspective together with the range of appropriate skills and experience for your Company. In accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code for Directors of FTSE 350 Companies, all Directors will be subject to annual re-election at the AGM on 10 May 2023. The Directors' biographies can be found in the Annual Report and between them they have a wide range of appropriate skills and experience to form a balanced Board for the Company.

Continuation Vote

In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, the Company is subject to a continuation vote every two years. The next such vote is at this year's AGM on 10 May 2023.

The Company's performance record has been strong since it launched on 5 November 1991, with a NAV total return of 4,899.3% and a share price total return of 4,784.6% compared to a Benchmark Index total return of 1,280.5%. The NAV and share price returns over one, three and five years remain well ahead of the Benchmark Index as can be seen from the "Standardised Performance Total Return" chart on the Financial Highlights page in the Annual Report. In addition, the prospects of the Company over a five year investment horizon can be found in the Viability Statement below. Therefore, your Board recommends that Shareholders vote in favour of the continuation of the Company.

Annual General Meeting

The Company's AGM is at 12 noon on Wednesday, 10 May 2023, and the Board and I hope to see as many shareholders as possible. Details of the AGM are below.

Vivian Bazalgette

Chairman

20 March 2023

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - WEDNESDAY, 10 MAY 2023 AT 12 NOON

The AGM of the Company will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, 10 May 2023 at 4 Cannon Street, London EC4M 5AB (nearest tube stations are St Paul's or Mansion House) and virtually via the online Lumi AGM meeting platform. Full details of the meeting are given in the Notice of Meeting in the Annual Report.

For those shareholders who would prefer not to attend in person, we will live-stream the formal business and presentations of the meeting online.

Sam Morse, the Portfolio Manager, will be making a presentation to shareholders highlighting the achievements and challenges of the year past and the prospects for the year to come. He, the Co-Portfolio Manager and the Board will be very happy to answer any questions that shareholders may have. Copies of his presentation can be requested by email at investmenttrusts@fil.com or in writing to the Company Secretary at FIL Investments International, Beech Gate, Millfield Lane, Lower Kingswood, Tadworth, Surrey KT20 6RP.

Properly registered shareholders joining the AGM virtually will be able to vote on the proposed resolutions. Please see Note 9 to the Notes to the Notice of Meeting in the Annual Report for details on how to vote virtually. Investors viewing the AGM online will be able to submit live written questions to the Board and the Portfolio Managers and we will answer as many of these as possible at an appropriate juncture during the meeting.

Further information and links to the Lumi platform may be found on the Company's website at www.fidelity.co.uk/europe. On the day of the AGM, in order to join electronically and ask questions via the Lumi platform, shareholders will need to connect to the website https://web.lumiagm.com.

Please note that investors on platforms, such as Fidelity Personal Investing, Hargreaves Lansdown, Interactive Investor or AJ Bell Youinvest, will need to request attendance at the AGM in accordance with the policies of your chosen platform. They may request that you submit electronic votes in advance of the meeting. If you are unable to obtain a unique IVC and PIN from your nominee or platform, we will also welcome online participation as a guest. Once you have accessed https://web.lumiagm.com from your web browser on a tablet or computer, you will need to enter the Lumi Meeting ID which is 186-425-859. You should then select the 'Guest Access' option before entering your name and who you are representing, if applicable. This will allow you to view the meeting and ask questions, but you will not be able to vote.

Portfolio Managers' Review

Question

You have both had another year of navigating challenging investment conditions under your belts. What lessons have you learned?

Answer

Sam:

1. Expect the unexpected. We do not spend a lot of time trying to predict what comes next (did you predict the global pandemic or the invasion of Ukraine?) but we do spend a lot of time trying to identify well-funded companies that we think will be able to deliver consistent dividend growth irrespective of what comes next.

2. Stay fully invested. The first portfolio manager of your company, Anthony Bolton, always reminds us that it is important not to become more bearish as the market falls. The stock market looks forward and often recovers its poise when investors least expect it.

3. Stay balanced. Diversification is a free gift - it provides protection from unexpected outcomes and reduces the number of sleepless nights in times of high volatility (which has been the norm in 2022 and recent years.)

Marcel: I fully agree with all that Sam has mentioned. I would add that sometimes when it comes to trading during periods of crisis "less is more". This runs counter to the conventional wisdom that you need to trade more during these periods in order to protect your portfolio. We were not smart enough to predict the pandemic and invasion of Ukraine and all the second and third order impacts. However, when we looked at the Company's holdings individually, as well as in aggregate, we felt confident that the Company was well setup to handle what the market would potentially throw at us. This indeed proved to be the case and vindicated our approach to avoid "doing something" just for the sake of it.

Question

What stocks have performed particularly well during this period and why?

Answer

Sam: As the old saying goes: 'You wait forever for a London bus and then three come along one after the other.' The Company had not had a takeover offer for one of its holdings for some time, but in 2022, we received three offers which, on a combined basis, accounted for much of the NAV outperformance of the Company, relative to its Benchmark Index. The most significant boost to performance came from Swedish Match for which Philip Morris International (think Marlboro man) originally offered SEK106 per share in May and ended up giving us SEK116 per share six months later. Although we did not think it was overly generous, we decided to accept the SEK116 offer. Swedish Match has been a dividend growing stalwart in the Company for many years and has enjoyed a lot of recent success in the USA. We expect this to continue with its nicotine pouch brand Zyn. Atlantia, the Italian infrastructure company, was taken over by the Benetton family who already had a controlling stake in the company, in league with the private equity giant Blackstone. Finally, at the end of the year, Novozymes, a major player in industrial enzymes, announced an all-Danish 'merger' with another holding in the Company, Christian Hansen, a major player in food enzymes and cultures.

Top 5 Stock Contributors

(on a relative basis)

% Swedish Match +1.6 TotalEnergies +1.1 Novo Nordisk +0.7 Deutsche Börse Group +0.7 Bankinter +0.7 =========

Top 5 Stock Detractors

(on a relative basis)

% Partners Group -0.8 EQT -0.6 Legrand -0.6 Novartis -0.6 Dassault Systèmes -0.5 =========

Question

What impact has heightened geopolitical risk had on the Company?

Answer

Marcel: Clearly, the primary impact has been that the sense of security which the market, and indeed society at large, has had for a number of years, has been shattered as a result of the largest European conflict since 1945. As such the "peace dividend" that markets have enjoyed over many years is substantially reduced with the market now also repricing risks of not just Eastern Europe but also other regions such as Taiwan and Korea. Additionally, the second order impact of the Ukraine invasion has been materially higher inflation and interest rate expectations over the coming years. All of the above has resulted in a sharp de-rating in the market, even if at an aggregate level, European corporate earnings are still expected to grow in 2023.

Question

How optimistic are you about corporate earnings?

Answer

Marcel: The short answer is less optimistic than sell-side consensus estimates. Surprisingly to us, consensus still expects earnings growth in 2023 for European listed equities in aggregate, despite the challenging macroeconomic outlook and likely headwinds over the next 12 months. Fidelity's analysts in aggregate are more bearish, expecting earnings to decline by 5%+ in 2023, with which we would agree. Additionally, there is likely to be more downside risk to these earnings numbers than upside risk. Having said this, we believe aggregate earnings in the Company should prove to be more resilient than the market given we can seek shelter in sectors with pricing power, balance sheet strength and tailwinds from structural demand and a strong US dollar. Key sector examples of this would be luxury goods, software and aerospace and defense.

Thus, Fidelity analysts are less optimistic than the market on earnings growth for European companies in 2023, but the stocks in the portfolio should prove more resilient (see chart in the Annual Report).

Question

What are some of the more recent portfolio changes that you have made and how are you positioned for 2023?

Answer

Sam: For much of 2022, we have been sitting on our hands. Turnover has been low. Although we have seen some big drops in the share prices of high growth companies, owned and not owned, we must not forget that, in many cases, they were dropping from very elevated levels (a corollary of ultra-low interest rates). Towards the end of the year, however, we did begin to add selectively to existing holdings which might be categorised as 'growth cyclicals' with a particular focus on those with strong balance sheets, given our expectation that interest rates would stay high in 2023 and that we might experience a more recessionary environment too. We used the proceeds from Swedish Match and Atlantia to add to our holdings in ASML, Partners Group and Kone - all of which have been derated aggressively during 2022, but all of which enjoy strong balance sheets and retain, in our opinion, strong long term prospects for dividend growth. We also have some high growth stocks on our watch list that are not currently owned by the Company, but have fallen to more attractive entry levels, having been overly expensive for many years, so we expect to see more turnover in the Company in early 2023 relative to recent years. Our focus, in terms of positioning, is the same as always: we will stay balanced by sector groupings and stay anchored on well-funded companies which are able to grow their dividends consistently on a three to five year view.

QUESTION

Markets went down last year. Why did you stay geared?

Answer

Sam: In keeping with Fidelity's long-held conviction that it is a "mug's game" to try to time markets, Marcel and I will, with the Board's endorsement, maintain a fixed level of gearing within a 10%-15% range. The agreed level of gearing takes into account our cautious investment approach and allows considerable headroom in the event of a sharp sell-off in the market. Gearing is, of course, one of the great advantages of an investment trust, and although it may amplify volatility in the short term, we expect it to enhance long term returns. Yes, it is painful when markets fall, as they did in 2022, and it is often tempting to reduce the gearing when that happens, but markets do recover and often when least expected. If you miss out on those early days of recovery, you may fail to gain all the potential benefit of gearing.

Question

What headwinds do you see facing the portfolio in the next 12 months?

ANSWER

Sam: The health of the consumer is critical especially in more mature economies where private consumption often represents the majority of GDP. The inflation shock of 2022 will continue to be a headwind for most consumers in 2023. It is unlikely that wages will rise as fast as the cost of living so disposable incomes will be squeezed again in real terms. Rising unemployment could also add fuel to the fire. Many of the companies we own in the Company's portfolio, especially those that are consumer-facing, will suffer a headwind of declining demand and they will have to work hard to off-set the forces of operational leverage if they are to avoid seeing a geared negative impact on their bottom line. Pricing power will continue to be an important antidote in this battle, particularly while inflation remains elevated. As mentioned at last year's AGM, we have always focused on pricing power as an enabler for delivering consistent dividend growth. There are many examples of pricing power across the Company's holdings. Some have products with inelastic demand, such as Hermes handbags, some sell 'small but critical' products, such as the food ingredients sold by Symrise, and some enjoy pricing power thanks to their dominant position in their industry, such as ASML.

Question

Are you planning to make any changes to your investment approach?

Answer

Sam: No. Companies that deliver consistent dividend growth consistently outperform those that do not. Backward-looking analysis demonstrates that this is true. The challenge, of course, is to be able to identify which companies will grow their dividends consistently going forward - and in this respect, the past is not necessarily always a reliable guide. We focus on certain key criteria to help us identify which companies will grow their dividends on a three to five year horizon. We look for positive fundamentals, such as proven business models that enjoy attractive cash flow returns on cash invested, a strong balance sheet (we certainly want to avoid companies where financial leverage could jeopardise their ability to grow dividends) and strong cash generation (a good track record in cash generation usually goes hand in hand with a good track record in dividend growth). Finally, we try to make sure we do not pay too much for the dividend growth we expect - this is not dividend growth at any price but dividend growth at an attractive or, at least, a reasonable price. Our investment strategy will not change but we are always trying to improve our execution of that strategy!

Question

How have you taken advantage of developments in Fidelity's approach to ESG this year?

Answer

Marcel: Fidelity's recent evolution of its proprietary ESG ratings framework (see the Annual Report) has resulted in our ESG analysis going much deeper than before and with additional focus on the comparability of stocks across various sectors and geographies. While the Company is not an ESG fund, we do clearly use ESG factors as an input. Put simply we view "sustainability" and the "sustainability of dividends" as very closely related concepts. Given our longer than average holding periods, we do not want to be taking any undue ESG risks: these risks might come to light while we own the stocks! As such we have welcomed the increased depth of ESG analysis as it allows us more accurately to evaluate the ESG risks or relative lack thereof on the Company's holdings. An example of this would be aerospace and defense, which is a sector that is sometimes shunned by investors given the defense exposure most companies have. Events over the last year, however, have shown how a more nuanced approach is required than simply excluding defense exposed stocks outright and as such the deeper dive on ESG for MTU Aero Engines was invaluable. It uncovered MTU as one of the best global ESG aerospace and defense stories (without many of the typical red flags the industry faces), which was part of what gave us the confidence to increase our holding in the company.

Below, we share a voting case study on TotalEnergies.

SAM MORSE

Portfolio Manager

20 March 2023

Marcel Stötzel

Co-Portfolio Manager

20 March 2023

TOTALENERGIES: VOTING CASE STUDY

BACKGROUND

French oil major TotalEnergies is a high conviction holding in Fidelity European Trust PLC's portfolio. At Fidelity, we take our ownership of companies seriously and actively vote on shareholder resolutions, a process which is driven by our sustainable investing team, who act in consultation with the portfolio managers and investment analysts. Fidelity engaged with the company before an advisory shareholder vote on its sustainability and climate transition plan at its 2022 AGM, using the insights gleaned to conclude that TotalEnergies' progress merited support on balance. This decision corresponds with our view that TotalEnergies is making positive strides with its transition plan, further bolstering our conviction in the stock.

A HIGH CONVICTION HOLDING

TotalEnergies is a core holding in the Fidelity European Trust PLC portfolio and we have long liked the company for its low-cost upstream portfolio, large integrated chemicals footprint, good asset mix and strong capital allocation policies. Importantly for us, the company has a strong balance sheet and solid shareholder distributions, with a 6% dividend yield and a dividend per share that is growing at 3-5% a year. Further strengthening our conviction in the stock is the fact that the company is ahead of its peers when it comes to transforming its business for a low carbon future.

DUE DILIGENCE INFORMS OUR VOTING DECISION

In May 2022, TotalEnergies held an advisory shareholder vote on its sustainability and climate transition plan as part of its 2022 AGM. Shareholder voting is a process that is driven by our sustainable investing ("SI") team, in consultation with the fundamental analyst covering the stock and the portfolio managers who own it. As is typical, for the TotalEnergies shareholder vote, we were consulted by the SI team in advance, who outlined to us their intentions and the reasons why they intended to vote in favour of the plan.

Our SI team and the investment analyst told us that they believed TotalEnergies had a well-articulated climate transition plan, including a description of how it expects its portfolio mix to look in 2050 to reach net zero. Renewable electricity is to account for 50% of production, new decarbonised molecules from biomass or from renewable electricity will account for 25%, and hydrocarbons will account for the remaining 25%, with residual emissions fully captured, recycled or offset. TotalEnergies has also been able to set more ambitious scope 3 targets than the sector, largely through a pivot to LNG and electricity. Our SI team and fundamental analyst pointed out that TotalEnergies is the only oil major whose long term targets/pathway are currently deemed net zero aligned by the Transition Pathway Initiative. TotalEnergies also articulates how its capital allocation aligns to its climate strategy, and a substantial level of its management's remuneration incentives are linked to climate objectives.

Our SI team and analyst also engaged with the company before reaching a final voting decision. This was partly to address the concern about the board's decision to exclude a climate-related shareholder proposal from the agenda. The board had deemed the resolution to be inadmissible due to encroaching on the board's duty to set strategy, a matter of settled law in France. Although our SI team and analyst were satisfied with the company's explanation, they have emphasised that this is an issue they will keep under review.

A BROADER VANTAGE POINT

TotalEnergies has clearly made progress on decarbonisation, but it is important to acknowledge that the oil industry as a whole is not yet on a decarbonisation path that would result in meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement. The issue is clearly complex: the vast majority of the sector's emissions come from clients over which TotalEnergies and others do not have direct control, so achieving net zero will only be possible with determined engagement from the industry, clients' willingness to adapt, and a supportive broader environment, including government cooperation at an international level. Change in demand for fossil fuels caused by the war in Ukraine may also impact the ability to meet near term emissions reduction targets.

These are constraints that our SI team took into consideration when deciding how to vote on TotalEnergies' shareholder motion, and these are, of course, also issues we take into consideration when assessing how viable and attractive our Company's portfolio holdings business models are. The SI team made it clear to us that their voting decision was based on an assessment of what companies throughout the industry are doing to contribute to global decarbonisation now, and how they are positioning themselves for the requirements of a low carbon economy in the future, drawing comparisons with competitors and globally accepted decarbonisation frameworks.

Based on their engagement with and the assessment of the company, our SI team concluded that TotalEnergies' progress merited support on balance.

STRENGTHENING OUR CONVICTION

Our SI team's assessment of TotalEnergies' approach to decarbonisation, their engagement with the company, and the consideration of broader industry dynamics, all strengthened our view that TotalEnergies is among the leading oil majors when it comes to decarbonisation strategy, targets, and reporting. It is at a more advanced stage than sector peers in terms of decarbonisation and portfolio diversification, and its climate objectives are the strongest. All of this bolsters our conviction in the stock, confirming our view that the company not only has strong fundamental characteristics, but that its proactive approach to decarbonisation gives us confidence that it is focused on ensuring its business will remain viable in the years to come.

Strategic Report

RISK FRAMEWORK

Principal Risks and Uncertainties and Risk Management

As required by provisions 28 and 29 of the 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code, the Board has a robust ongoing process for identifying, evaluating and managing the principal and emerging risks and uncertainties faced by the Company, including those that could threaten its business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity. The Board, with the assistance of the Alternative Investment Fund Manager (FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited/ the "Manager"), has developed a risk matrix which, as part of the risk management and internal controls process, identifies the key existing and emerging risks and uncertainties that the Company faces. The Audit Committee continues to identify any new emerging risks and take any action necessary to mitigate their potential impact. The risks identified are placed on the Company's risk matrix and graded appropriately. This process, together with the policies and procedures for the mitigation of existing and emerging risks, is updated and reviewed regularly in the form of comprehensive reports considered by the Audit Committee. The Board determines the nature and extent of any risks it is willing to take in order to achieve the Company's strategic objectives.

Climate change, which refers to a large scale shift in the planet's weather patterns and average temperatures, continues to be a key emerging issue as well as a principal risk confronting asset managers and their investors. The Board notes that the Manager has integrated ESG considerations, including climate change, into the Company's investment process. Further details are in the Annual Report. The Board will continue to monitor how this may impact the Company as a risk on investment valuations and potentially shareholder returns.

Other emerging risks may continue to evolve from unforeseen geopolitical and economic events, in addition to those currently being faced globally, such as the energy supply crisis, the cost of living crisis, rising inflation, food supply crisis and cyberattacks on critical infrastructure.

The Manager also has responsibility for risk management for the Company. It works with the Board to identify and manage the principal and emerging risks and uncertainties and to ensure that the Board can continue to meet its UK corporate governance obligations.

The Board considers the following as the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Company.

Principal Risks Description and Risk Mitigation Economic and Geopolitical Risks The Company and its assets may be impacted by economic and geopolitical risks, in particular concerns over global economic growth, inflation and financial distress. Inflation remains elevated across most economies driven by a combination of increased demand, as the pandemic restrictions are lifted, global labour shortages in some sectors, supply chain shortages and ramifications of the Russia-Ukraine war. This weighs on European stocks, as does the progressive raising of interest rates by the European Central Bank and the Bank of England. The economic impact from the war in Ukraine is significant and threatens consumer spending and industrial activity amid soaring energy costs and currency instability. Volatile gas prices on lower supply raises the risk of a European recession and weighs heavily on industry and production, and although financial markets have now largely priced in this risk, the outlook remains uncertain. A settlement of the conflict in the short term looks unlikely. In the meantime, significant macro and geopolitical effects will continue to need to be managed. The expected growth in global GDP has already been revised downwards in 2022 since Russia's invasion.

Monetary tightening by the European Central Bank and the Bank of England heightens risks of default for highly leveraged businesses amid recession concerns. The Federal Reserve's hike in interest rates further strengthens the US dollar, whilst political turmoil and quantitative tightening in the UK may further exacerbate the UK sterling foreign exchange rate and yield volatility.

Globally, geopolitical uncertainty is significantly impacted by deglobalisation trends driven by the prioritisation of the resiliency of supply chains as well as from political pressure. The ramifications of onshoring include regulatory protectionism across regions, heightening geopolitical tensions on the continent and overseas. US-China tensions over trade and technology rivalry increase the concerns of China-Taiwan relations escalating to military conflict and potential defence implications to other countries. More fragmented global order increases the geopolitical importance of trade agreements.

The Board reviews economic and geopolitical risks and legislative changes at each Board meeting. The Portfolio Manager, with support from the Co-Portfolio Manager, provides an investment review at each meeting which includes a review of the economic and political environment and any risks and challenges faced by the Company. The Company has no direct investments in Russia and Ukraine. Whilst the companies in the portfolio are exposed to these risks, most of these companies are global businesses and therefore, also exposed to global economic trends. The Chairman's Statement and the Portfolio Managers' Review above provide more detail. Market Risk The principal market related risks are financial market related such as market downturns, interest rate movements, inflation, exchange rate movements and market shocks such as the post pandemic economic recovery and volatility from the war in Ukraine. Russia and Ukraine are both significant net exporters of oil, natural gas and a variety of soft commodities, and supply limitations are fuelling global inflation and economic instability. This is leading to prolonged cost- of-living crisis risks and potentially impacting investors' risk appetite. Inflationary pressures may last longer than central banks or governments may like.

COVID continues to be a global pandemic with the potential for severe market and economic impacts with future variants. The risk of the likely effects of the pandemic on the markets are somewhat mitigated by the Company's investment trust structure which means no forced sales need to take place to deal with any redemptions. Therefore, investments can be held over a longer time horizon.

The Portfolio Managers' investment philosophy of stock-picking and investing in attractively valued dividend growers with strong balance sheets should continue to outperform the Benchmark Index over time.

Risks to which the Company is exposed in the market risk category are included in Note 17 to the Financial Statements below together with summaries of the policies for managing these risks. Discount Control Risk Due to the nature of investment companies, the price of the Company's shares and its discount to NAV are factors which are not totally within the Company's control. The Board has an active discount management policy in place, the primary purpose of which is to reduce discount volatility and maintain the Company's discount in single digits in normal market conditions. Some short term influence over the discount may be exercised by the use of share repurchases at acceptable prices and within the parameters set by the Board. The demand for shares can be influenced through good performance and an active investor relations program.

The Company's share price, NAV and discount volatility are monitored daily by the Manager and the Company's Broker and considered by the Board at each of its meetings. Operational Risk from Cybercrime The operational risk from cybercrime is significant. Cybercrime threats evolve rapidly and consequently the risk is regularly re-assessed and the Board receives regular updates from the Manager in respect of the type and possible scale of cyberattacks. The Manager's technology team has developed a number of initiatives and controls in order to provide enhanced mitigating protection to this ever increasing threat. The risk is frequently re-assessed by Fidelity International's ("Fidelity") information security teams and has resulted in the implementation of new tools and processes, including improvements to existing ones. Fidelity has established a dedicated cybersecurity team which provides regular awareness updates and best practice guidance.

Risks are increased due to the Russia/Ukraine conflict and the trend to more working from home. These primarily relate to phishing, remote access threats, extortion and denial-of-services attacks. The Manager has dedicated detect and respond resources specifically to monitor the cyber threats associated with the change in workplace cyber activity following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. There are a number of mitigating actions in place including, control strengthening, geo-blocking, and phishing mitigants, combined with enhanced resilience and recovery options.

The Company's third party service providers also have similar measures in place. InvestmentPerformance Risk(including the useof derivatives andgearing) The achievement of the Company's investment performance objective relative to the market requires the taking of risk such as investment strategy, asset allocation and stock selection, and may lead to NAV and share price underperformance compared to the Benchmark Index and/ or peer group companies. The Board relies on the Portfolio Managers' skills and judgement to make investment decisions based on research and analysis of individual stocks and sectors. The Board reviews the performance of the asset value of the portfolio against the Company's Benchmark Index and its competitors, and also considers the outlook for the market with the Portfolio Managers at each Board meeting. The emphasis is on long term investment performance as there is a risk for the Company of volatility of performance in the shorter term.

The Company's assets consist mainly of listed securities. The Portfolio Managers' success or failure to protect and increase the Company's assets against this background is core to the Company's continued success.

Derivative instruments are used to protect and enhance investment returns. There is a risk that the use of derivatives may lead to higher volatility in the NAV and the share price than might otherwise be the case. The Board has put in place policies and limits to control the Company's use of derivatives and exposures. These are monitored on a daily basis by the Manager's Compliance team and regular reports are provided to the Board. Further details on derivative instruments risk is included in Note 17 to the Financial Statements below.

The Company gears through the use of long CFDs which provide greater flexibility and are currently cheaper than bank loans. The principal risk is that the Portfolio Managers fail to use gearing effectively, resulting in a failure to outperform in a rising market or to underperform in a falling market. The Board regularly considers the level of gearing and gearing risk and sets limits within which the Manager must operate. Environmental, Socialand Governance("ESG") Risk There is a risk that the value of the assets of the Company are negatively impacted by ESG related risks, including climate change risk. ESG risks include investor expectations and how the Company is positioned from a marketing perspective and whether it is compliant with its ESG disclosure requirements. Fidelity has embedded ESG factors in its investment decision- making process. ESG integration is carried out at the fundamental research analyst level within its investment teams, primarily through Fidelity's Proprietary Sustainability Rating which is designed to generate a forward-looking and holistic assessment of a company's ESG risks and opportunities based on sector-specific key performance indicators across 127 individual and unique sub-sectors. The Portfolio Managers are also active in analysing the effects of ESG when making investment decisions. The Board continues to monitor developments in this area and reviews the positioning of the portfolio considering ESG factors.

ESG ratings and carbon emissions of the companies within the Company's portfolio compared to the MSCI Europe ex UK Index are provided in the Annual Report. Further detail on ESG considerations in the investment process and sustainable investing is in the Annual Report. Key Person andOperational SupportRisks The Portfolio Manager's style is intrinsically linked with the Company's investment philosophy and strategy and, therefore, the Company has a key person dependency on him. Fidelity has succession plans in place for its portfolio managers which have been discussed with the Board and provides some assurance in this regard. There is a Co-Portfolio Manager who works alongside the Portfolio Manager and has extensive experience in European markets and companies and shares a common investment approach and complementary investment experience with the Portfolio Manager. This helps strengthen the investment process by introducing greater challenge and also increases the ability to be able to meet more companies.

There is also a risk that the Manager has inadequate succession plans for other key operational individuals. The loss of the Portfolio Manager or key individuals could lead to potential performance, operational or regulatory issues.

The Manager identifies key dependencies which are then addressed through succession plans, particularly for portfolio managers Operational Resilience Risk Investment team key activities, including portfolio managers, analysts and trading/support functions, are performing well despite the operational challenges posed when working from home during the pandemic, and more recently, from the rail strikes.

With variants of COVID continuing to evolve, it is evident that although the pandemic is being tackled by vaccines, risks remain, especially on how long the effectiveness of vaccines last. There continues to be increased focus from financial services regulators around the world on the contingency plans of regulated financial firms. The risks following Russia's invasion into Ukraine, specifically regarding the potential loss of power and or broadband services, are increasingly stable as work transfer recovery options are established for business-critical activities.

The Manager carries on reviewing its business continuity plans and operational resilience strategies on an ongoing basis. The Manager continues to take all reasonable steps in meeting its regulatory obligations and to assess operational risks, the ability to continue operating and the steps it needs to take to serve and support its clients, including the Board. There have not been any significant changes to Fidelity's control environment as a result of the pandemic and the rail strikes and the Manager has provided the Board with assurance that the Company has appropriate business continuity plans and the provision of services has continued to be supplied without interruption.

Specific risks posed by the pandemic continue to ease with increasing levels of staff returning to routine office-based working, albeit under hybrid working arrangements which allow greater flexibility on remote working as part of the new operating model.

The Company's other third party service providers, principally the Registrar, Custodian and Depositary, have also confirmed the implementation of similar measures to ensure no business disruption and that they continue to manage their operational resilience risk and have appropriate business continuity plans in place. The Registrar, Custodian and Depositary are all subject to a risk-based program of internal audits by the Manager. In addition, service providers' own internal control reports are received by the Board on an annual basis and any concerns raised are investigated. Risks associated with these services are generally rated as low, although the financial consequences could be serious, including reputational damage to the Company.

Other risks facing the Company include:

Tax and Regulatory Risks

There is a risk of the Company not complying with tax and regulatory requirements.

A breach of Section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 could lead to a loss of investment trust status, resulting in the Company being subject to tax on capital gains.

There is a risk that outstanding withholding tax reclaims may not be recoverable from some jurisdictions and may need to be written-off. The Manager's tax team works closely with the Custodian to keep these under review and the Board is kept updated on the recoverability of the withholding tax reclaims at each Audit Committee meeting.

The Board monitors tax and regulatory changes at each Board meeting and through active engagement with regulators and trade bodies by the Manager.

Continuation Vote

A continuation vote takes place every two years. There is a risk that shareholders do not vote in favour of the continuation of the Company during periods when performance of the Company's NAV and share price is poor. At the AGM held on 11 May 2021, 99.99% of shareholders voted in favour of the continuation of the Company. The next continuation vote will take place at this year's AGM on 10 May 2023 and the Directors expect the vote to be passed.

Viability Statement

In accordance with provision 31 of the 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code, the Directors have assessed the prospects of the Company over a longer period than the twelve month period required by the "Going Concern" basis. The Company is an investment trust with the objective of achieving long term growth in both capital and income. The Board considers long term to be at least five years, and accordingly, the Directors believe that five years is an appropriate investment horizon to assess the viability of the Company, although the life of the Company is not intended to be limited to this or any other period.

In making an assessment on the viability of the Company, the Board has considered the following:

· The ongoing relevance of the investment objective in prevailing market conditions;

· The Company's level of gearing;

· The Company's NAV and share price performance;

· The principal and emerging risks and uncertainties facing the Company and their potential impact as set out above;

· The future demand for the Company's shares;

· The Company's share price discount to the NAV;

· The liquidity of the Company's portfolio;

· The level of income generated by the Company; and

· Future income and expenditure forecasts.

The Company's performance for the five year reporting period to 31 December 2022 was well ahead of the Benchmark Index, with a NAV total return of 53.4% and a share price total return of 61.2% compared to the Benchmark Index total return of 29.4%. The Board regularly reviews the investment policy and considers whether it remains appropriate. The Board has concluded that there is a reasonable expectation that the Company will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the next five years based on the following considerations:

· The Investment Manager's compliance with the Company's investment objective and policy, its investment strategy and asset allocation;

· The fact that the portfolio mainly comprises readily realisable securities which can be sold to meet funding requirements if necessary;

· The Board's discount management policy; and

· The ongoing processes for monitoring operating costs and income which are considered to be reasonable in comparison to the Company's total assets.

In preparing the Financial Statements, the Directors have considered the impact of climate change, particularly in the context of the climate change risk identified within the ESG Risk above. The Board has also considered the impact of regulatory changes and the uncertainty heightened by the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict, and how this may affect the Company.

In addition, the Directors' assessment of the Company's ability to operate in the foreseeable future is included in the Going Concern Statement which is below. The Company is also subject to a continuation vote at this year's AGM on 10 May 2023 and the Board expect that shareholders will vote in favour of continuation.

Going Concern Statement

The Directors have considered the Company's investment objective, risk management policies, liquidity risk, credit risk, capital management policies and procedures, the nature of its portfolio and its expenditure and cash flow projections. The Directors, having considered the liquidity of the Company's portfolio of investments (being mainly securities which are readily realisable) and the projected income and expenditure, are satisfied that the Company is financially sound and has adequate resources to meet all of its liabilities and ongoing expenses and continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. The Board has therefore concluded that the Company has adequate resources to continue to adopt the going concern basis for the period to 31 March 2024 which is at least twelve months from the date of approval of the Financial Statements. This conclusion also takes into account the Board's assessment of the ongoing risks from evolving variants of COVID, the war in Ukraine and significant market events, as set out in the Operational Resilience Risk in the Strategic Report above. The prospects of the Company over a period longer than twelve months can be found in the Viability Statement above.

Accordingly, the Financial Statements of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis.

The Board has also considered the upcoming continuation vote at the AGM on 10 May 2023 and are not aware of any circumstances that would result in the continuation vote not being passed.

PROMOTING THE SUCCESS OF THE COMPANY

Under Section 172(1) of the Companies Act 2006, the Directors of a company must act in a way they consider, in good faith, would be most likely to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of its members as a whole, and in doing so have regard (amongst other matters) to the likely consequences of any decision in the long term; the need to foster relationships with the Company's suppliers, customers and others; the impact of the Company's operations on the community and the environment; the desirability of the Company maintaining a reputation for high standards of business conduct; and the need to act fairly as between members of the Company.

As an externally managed Investment Trust, the Company has no employees or physical assets, and a number of the Company's functions are outsourced to third parties. The key outsourced function is the provision of investment management services by the Manager, but other professional service providers support the Company by providing administration, custodial, banking and audit services. The Board considers the Company's key stakeholders to be the existing and potential shareholders, the external appointed Manager (FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited) and other third-party professional service providers. The Board considers that the interest of these stakeholders is aligned with the Company's objective of delivering long term capital growth to investors, in line with the Company's stated objective and strategy, while providing the highest standards of legal, regulatory and commercial conduct.

The Board, with the Portfolio Managers, sets the overall investment strategy and reviews this at an annual strategy day which is separate from the regular cycle of board meetings. In order to ensure good governance of the Company, the Board has set various limits on the investments in the portfolio, whether in the maximum size of individual holdings, the use of derivatives, the level of gearing and others. These limits and guidelines are regularly monitored and reviewed and are set out in the Annual Report.

The Board places great importance on communication with shareholders. The Annual General Meeting provides the key forum for the Board and the Portfolio Manager to present to the shareholders on the Company's performance and future plans and the Board encourages all shareholders to attend in person or virtually and raise any questions or concerns. The Chairman and other Board members are available to meet shareholders as appropriate. Shareholders may also communicate with Board members at any time by writing to them at the Company's registered office at FIL Investments International, Beech Gate, Millfield Lane, Tadworth, Surrey KT20 6RP or via the Company Secretary at the same address or by email at investmenttrusts@fil.com. The Portfolio Managers meet with major shareholders, potential investors, stock market analysts, journalists and other commentators throughout the year. These communication opportunities help inform the Board in considering how best to promote the success of the company over the long term.

The Board seeks to engage with the Manager and other service providers and advisers in a constructive and collaborative way, promoting a culture of strong governance, while encouraging open and constructive debate, in order to ensure appropriate and regular challenge and evaluation. This aims to enhance service levels and strengthen relationships with service providers, with a view to ensuring shareholders' interests are best served, by maintaining the highest standards of commercial conduct while keeping cost levels competitive.

Whilst the Company's direct operations are limited, the Board recognises the importance of considering the impact of the Company's investment strategy on the wider community and environment. The Board believes that a proper consideration of Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") issues aligns with the Company's investment objective to deliver long term growth in both capital and income, and the Board's review of the Manager includes an assessment of their ESG approach, which is set out in detail in the Annual Report.

In addition to ensuring that the Company's investment objective was being pursued, key decisions and actions taken by the Directors during the reporting year, and up to the date of this report, have included:

· As part of the Board's succession plan, the appointment and induction of Milyae Park to the Board as Marion Sear's successor with effect from 1 January 2022;

· As part of the Board's succession plan, the decision to appoint Paul Yates as the Senior Independent Director on 10 May 2022 when Marion Sear stepped down from the Board;

· The decision to hold a hybrid AGM in 2022 (and again this year) in order to make the AGM more accessible and improve the shareholder experience;

· The decision to pay an interim dividend of 3.08 pence per share and a final dividend of 4.62 pence per share (a total of 7.70 pence per share), to maintain the Board's policy to pay progressive dividends in normal circumstances. The Company has paid an increased dividend for 12 years in a row; and

· Authorising the repurchase of 2,285,526 ordinary shares into Treasury during the reporting year when the Company's discount widened.

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

The Directors are responsible for preparing the Annual Report and Financial Statements in accordance with applicable law and regulations.

Company law requires the Directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year. Under that law, the Directors have elected to prepare the Financial Statements in accordance with UK Generally Accepted Accounting Practice ("UK Accounting Standards" and applicable law), including Financial Reporting Standard FRS 102: The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland ("FRS 102"). Under company law, the Directors must not approve the Financial Statements unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company and of the profit or loss of the Company for that period.

In preparing these Financial Statements, the Directors are required to:

· Select suitable accounting policies in accordance with Section 10 of FRS 102 and then apply them consistently;

· Make judgements and accounting estimates that are reasonable and prudent;

· Present information, including accounting policies, in a fair and balanced manner that provides relevant, reliable, comparable and understandable information;

· State whether applicable UK Accounting Standards, including FRS 102, have been followed, subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the Financial Statements; and

· Prepare the Financial Statements on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Company will continue in business.

The Directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Company's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy, at any time, the financial position of the Company and enable them to ensure that the Company and the Financial Statements comply with the Companies Act 2006. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities.

Under applicable law and regulations, the Directors are also responsible for preparing a Strategic Report, a Directors' Report, a Corporate Governance Statement and a Directors' Remuneration Report which comply with that law and those regulations.

The Directors have delegated the responsibility for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Company's pages of the Manager's website at www.fidelity.co.uk/europe to the Manager. They have delegated this responsibility to the Manager. Visitors to the website need to be aware that legislation in the UK governing the preparation and dissemination of the Financial Statements may differ from legislation in their own jurisdictions.

The Directors confirm, to the best of their knowledge:

· The Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with UK Generally Accepted Accounting Practice, including FRS 102, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and loss of the Company;

· The Annual Report, including the Strategic Report, includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Company, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties it faces; and

· The Annual Report and Financial Statements, taken as a whole, are fair, balanced and understandable and provide the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Company's performance, business model and strategy.

The Statement of Directors' Responsibilities was approved by the Board on 20 March 2023 and signed on its behalf by:

VIVIAN BAZALGETTE

Chairman

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Income Statement for the year ended 31 December 2022

Year ended 31 December 2022 Year ended 31 December 2021



Notes Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 (Losses)/gains on investments 10 - (63,812) (63,812) - 221,090 221,090 (Losses)/gains on derivative instruments 11 - (22,034) (22,034) - 38,145 38,145 Income 3 43,042 - 43,042 37,879 - 37,879 Investment management fees 4 (2,362) (7,087) (9,449) (2,438) (7,313) (9,751) Other expenses 5 (919) - (919) (908) - (908) Foreign exchange losses - (372) (372) - (27) (27) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Net return/(loss) on ordinary activities before finance costs and taxation 39,761 (93,305) (53,544) 34,533 251,895 286,428 Finance costs 6 (196) (586) (782) (134) (403) (537) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Net return/(loss) on ordinary activities before taxation 39,565 (93,891) (54,326) 34,399 251,492 285,891 Taxation on return/(loss) on ordinary activities 7 (2,641) - (2,641) (3,547) - (3,547) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Net return/(loss) on ordinary activities after taxation for the year 36,924 (93,891) (56,967) 30,852 251,492 282,344 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Return/(loss) per ordinary share 8 9.00p (22.88p) (13.88p) 7.50p 61.15p 68.65p ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

The Company does not have any other comprehensive income. Accordingly the net return/(loss) on ordinary activities after taxation for the year is also the total comprehensive income for the year and no separate Statement of Comprehensive Income has been presented.

The total column of this statement represents the Income Statement of the Company. The revenue and capital columns are supplementary and presented for information purposes as recommended by the Statement of Recommended Practice issued by the AIC.

No operations were acquired or discontinued in the year and all items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

The Notes below form an integral part of these Financial Statements.

Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended 31 December 2022













Notes

Share

capital

£'000 Share

premium

account

£'000 Capital

redemption

reserve

£'000

Capital

reserve

£'000

Revenue

reserve

£'000 Total

shareholders'

funds

£'000 Total shareholders' funds at 31 December 2021 10,411 58,615 5,414 1,372,360 27,433 1,474,233 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Net (loss)/return on ordinary activities after taxation for the year - - - (93,891) 36,924 (56,967) Repurchase of ordinary shares 14 - - - (6,473) - (6,473) Dividends paid to shareholders 9 - - - - (29,798) (29,798) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total shareholders' funds at 31 December 2022 10,411 58,615 5,414 1,271,996 34,559 1,380,995 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Total shareholders' funds at 31 December 2020 10,411 58,615 5,414 1,122,325 23,520 1,220,285 Net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the year - - - 251,492 30,852 282,344 Repurchase of ordinary shares 14 - - - (1,457) - (1,457) Dividends paid to shareholders 9 - - - - (26,939) (26,939) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total shareholders' funds at 31 December 2021 10,411 58,615 5,414 1,372,360 27,433 1,474,233 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

The Notes below form an integral part of these Financial Statements.

Balance Sheet as at 31 December 2022

Company number 2638812





Notes 2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Fixed assets Investments 10 1,325,389 1,447,997 --------------- --------------- Current assets Derivative instruments 11 521 4,010 Debtors 12 8,128 8,957 Amounts held at futures clearing houses and brokers 12,891 2,962 Cash and cash equivalents 44,884 11,366 --------------- --------------- 66,424 27,295 ========= ========= Current liabilities Derivative instruments 11 (9,633) - Other creditors 13 (1,185) (1,059) --------------- --------------- (10,818) (1,059) ========= ========= Net current assets 55,606 26,236 ========= ========= Net assets 1,380,995 1,474,233 ========= ========= Capital and reserves Share capital 14 10,411 10,411 Share premium account 15 58,615 58,615 Capital redemption reserve 15 5,414 5,414 Capital reserve 15 1,271,996 1,372,360 Revenue reserve 15 34,559 27,433 --------------- --------------- Total shareholders' funds 1,380,995 1,474,233 ========= ========= Net asset value per ordinary share 16 337.87p 358.68p ========= =========

The Financial Statements above and below were approved by the Board of Directors on 20 March 2023 and were signed on its behalf by:

VIVIAN BAZALGETTE

Chairman

The Notes below form an integral part of these Financial Statements.

Notes to the Financial Statements

1 Principal Activity

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an Investment Company incorporated in England and Wales with a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange. The Company's registration number is 2638812, and its registered office is Beech Gate, Millfield Lane, Lower Kingswood, Tadworth, Surrey KT20 6RP. The Company has been approved by HM Revenue & Customs as an Investment Trust under Section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 and intends to conduct its affairs so as to continue to be approved.

2Accounting Policies

The Company has prepared its Financial Statements in accordance with UK Generally Accepted Accounting Practice ("UK GAAP"), including FRS 102 "The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland", issued by the Financial Reporting Council ("FRC"). The Financial Statements have also been prepared in accordance with the Statement of Recommended Practice: Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts ("SORP") issued by the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC") in July 2022. The Company is exempt from presenting a Cash Flow Statement as a Statement of Changes in Equity is presented and substantially all of the Company's investments are highly liquid and are carried at market value.

a) Basis of accounting - The Financial Statements have been prepared on a going concern basis and under the historical cost convention, except for the measurement at fair value of investments and derivative instruments. The Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence up to 31 March 2024 which is at least twelve months from the date of approval of these Financial Statements. In making their assessment the Directors have reviewed income and expense projections, reviewed the liquidity of the investment portfolio and considered the Company's ability to meet liabilities as they fall due. This conclusion takes into account the Director's assessment of the risks faced by the Company and their consideration of the upcoming continuation vote at the AGM on 10 May 2023 as detailed in the Going Concern Statement above. The Directors recommend that the shareholders vote in favour of the continuation of the Company.

In preparing these Financial Statements, the Directors have considered the impact of climate change risk as an emerging risk as well as a principal risk as set out above, and have concluded that there was no further impact of climate change to be taken into account as the investments are valued based on market pricing. In line with FRS 102, investments are valued at fair value, which for the Company are quoted bid prices for investments in active markets at the balance sheet date and therefore reflect the market participants view of climate change risk on the investments held by the Company.

The Company's Going Concern Statement above takes account of all events and conditions up to 31 March 2024 which is at least twelve months from the date of approval of these Financial Statements.

b) Significant accounting estimates and judgements - The Directors make judgements and estimates concerning the future. Estimates and judgements are continually evaluated and are based on historical experience and other factors, such as expectations of future events, and are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. Actual results may differ from these estimates. The Company's Financial Statements contain no key sources of estimation or uncertainty.

c) Segmental reporting - The Company is engaged in a single segment business and, therefore, no segmental reporting is provided.

d) Presentation of the Income Statement - In order to reflect better the activities of an investment company and in accordance with guidance issued by the AIC, supplementary information which analyses the Income Statement between items of a revenue and capital nature has been prepared alongside the Income Statement. The net return after taxation for the year is the measure the Directors believe appropriate in assessing the Company's compliance with certain requirements set out in Section 1159 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010.

e) Income - Income from equity investments is accounted for on the date on which the right to receive the payment is established, normally the ex-dividend date. Overseas dividends are accounted for gross of any tax deducted at source. Amounts are credited to the revenue column of the Income Statement. Where the Company has elected to receive its dividends in the form of additional shares rather than cash, the amount of the cash dividend foregone is recognised in the revenue column of the Income Statement. Any excess in the value of the shares received over the amount of the cash dividend is recognised in the capital column of the Income Statement. Special dividends are treated as a revenue receipt or a capital receipt depending on the facts and circumstances of each particular case.

Derivative instrument income received from dividends on long contracts for difference ("CFDs") is accounted for on the date on which the right to receive the payment is established, normally the ex-dividend date. The amount net of tax is credited to the revenue column of the Income Statement.

Interest received on CFDs, bank deposits, collateral and money market funds is accounted for on an accruals basis and credited to the revenue column of the Income Statement. Interest received on CFDs represent the finance costs calculated by reference to the notional value of the CFDs.

f) Investment management fees and other expenses - Investment management fees and other expenses are accounted for on an accruals basis and are charged as follows:

· The investment management fee is allocated 25% to revenue and 75% to capital in line with the Board's expected long term split of revenue and capital return from the Company's portfolio of investments; and

· All other expenses are allocated in full to revenue with the exception of those directly attributable to share issues or other capital events.

g) Functional currency and foreign exchange - The functional and reporting currency of the Company is UK sterling, which is the currency of the primary economic environment in which the Company operates. Transactions denominated in foreign currencies are reported in UK sterling at the rate of exchange ruling at the date of the transaction. Assets and liabilities in foreign currencies are translated at the rates of exchange ruling at the Balance Sheet date. Foreign exchange gains and losses arising on translation are recognised in the Income Statement as a revenue or a capital item depending on the nature of the underlying item to which they relate.

h) Finance costs - Finance costs comprises interest paid on collateral and bank deposits, and finance costs paid on CFDs, which are accounted for on an accruals basis. Finance costs are allocated 25% to revenue and 75% to capital in line with the Board's expected long term split of revenue and capital return from the Company's portfolio of investments.

i) Taxation - The taxation charge represents the sum of current taxation and deferred taxation.

Current taxation is taxation suffered at source on overseas income less amounts recoverable under taxation treaties. Taxation is charged or credited to the revenue column of the Income Statement, except where it relates to items of a capital nature, in which case it is charged or credited to the capital column of the Income Statement. Where expenses are allocated between revenue and capital any tax relief in respect of the expenses is allocated between revenue and capital returns on the marginal basis using the Company's effective rate of corporation tax for the accounting period. The Company is an approved Investment Trust under Section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 and is not liable for UK taxation on capital gains.

Deferred taxation is the taxation expected to be payable or recoverable on timing differences between the treatment of certain items for accounting purposes and their treatment for the purposes of computing taxable profits. Deferred taxation is based on tax rates that have been enacted or substantively enacted when the taxation is expected to be payable or recoverable. Deferred tax assets are only recognised if it is considered more likely than not that there will be sufficient future taxable profits to utilise them.

j) Dividend paid - Dividends payable to equity shareholders are recognised when the Company's obligation to make payment is established.

k) Investments - The Company's business is investing in financial instruments with a view to profiting from their total return in the form of income and capital growth. This portfolio of investments is managed and its performance evaluated on a fair value basis, in accordance with a documented investment strategy, and information about the portfolio is provided on that basis to the Company's Board of Directors. Investments are measured at fair value with changes in fair value recognised in profit or loss, in accordance with the provisions of both Section 11 and Section 12 of FRS 102. The fair value of investments is initially taken to be their cost and is subsequently measured as follows:

· Listed investments are valued at bid prices, or last market prices, depending on the convention of the exchange on which they are listed.

In accordance with the AIC SORP, the Company includes transaction costs, incidental to the purchase or sale of investments, within (losses)/gains on investments in the capital column of the Income Statement and has disclosed these costs in Note 10 below.

l) Derivative instruments - When appropriate, permitted transactions in derivative instruments are used. Derivative transactions into which the Company may enter include long and short CFDs and futures. Derivatives are classified as other financial instruments and are initially accounted and measured at fair value on the date the derivative contract is entered into and subsequently measured at fair value as follows:

· Long and short CFDs - the difference between the strike price and the value of the underlying shares in the contract; and

· Futures - the difference between the contract price and the quoted trade price.

Where transactions are used to protect or enhance income, if the circumstances support this, the income and expenses derived are included in net income in the revenue column of the Income Statement. Where such transactions are used to protect or enhance capital, if the circumstances support this, the income and expenses derived are included in gains/(losses) on derivative instruments in the capital column of the Income Statement. Any positions on such transactions open at the year end are reflected on the Balance Sheet at their fair value within current assets or current liabilities.

m) Debtors - Debtors include accrued income, taxation recoverable and other debtors and prepayments incurred in the ordinary course of business. If collection is expected in one year or less (or in the normal operating cycle of the business, if longer) they are classified as current assets. If not, they are presented as non-current assets. They are recognised initially at fair value and, where applicable, subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest rate method.

n) Amounts held at futures clearing houses and brokers - These are amounts held in segregated accounts on behalf of brokers as collateral against open derivative contracts. These are carried at amortised cost.

o) Cash and cash equivalents - Cash and cash equivalents may comprise cash at bank and money market funds which are short term, highly liquid and are readily convertible to a known amount of cash. These are subject to an insignificant risk of changes in value.

p) Other creditors - Other creditors include investment management fees and other creditors and expenses accrued in the ordinary course of business. If payment is due within one year or less (or in the normal operating cycle of the business, if longer) they are classified as current liabilities. If not, they are presented as non-current liabilities. They are recognised initially at fair value and, where applicable, subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest rate method.

q)Capital reserve

The following are accounted for in the capital reserve:

· Gains and losses on the disposal of investments and derivative instruments;

· Changes in the fair value of investments and derivative instruments held at the year end;

· Foreign exchange gains and losses of a capital nature;

· 75% of investment management fees and finance costs;

· Dividends receivable which are capital in nature; and

· Cost of repurchasing shares.

Technical guidance issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales in TECH 02/17BL, guidance on the determination of realised profits and losses in the context of distributions under the Companies Act 2006, states that changes in the fair value of investments which are readily convertible to cash, without accepting adverse terms at the Balance Sheet date, can be treated as realised. Capital reserves realised and unrealised are shown in aggregate as capital reserve in the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Balance Sheet. At the Balance Sheet date, the portfolio of the Company consisted of investments listed on a recognised stock exchange and derivative instruments contracted with counterparties having an adequate credit rating, and the portfolio was considered to be readily convertible to cash.

3Income





Year ended

31.12.22

£'000 Year ended

31.12.21

£'000 Investment income Overseas dividends 35,333 30,799 Overseas scrip dividends 1,052 513 UK dividends 1,910 1,374 --------------- --------------- 38,295 32,686 ========= ========= Derivative income Income recognised from futures contracts 1,208 1,834 Dividends received on long CFDs 3,025 2,700 Interest received on CFDs1 422 659 --------------- --------------- 4,655 5,193 ========= ========= Investment and derivative income 42,950 37,879 ========= ========= Other interest Interest received on collateral, bank deposits and money market funds 88 - Interest received on tax reclaims 4 - --------------- --------------- 92 - ========= ========= Total income 43,042 37,879 ========= =========

1 Due to negative interest rates during the current and prior year, the Company received interest on its long CFDs.

Special dividends of £1,115,000 (2021: £82,000) have been recognised in capital.

4Investment Management Fees

Year ended 31 December 2022 Year ended 31 December 2021

Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Investment management fees 2,362 7,087 9,449 2,438 7,313 9,751 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited is the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager and has delegated portfolio management to FIL Investments International ("FII"). Both companies are Fidelity group companies.

From 1 April 2021, FII charges investment management fees at an annual rate of 0.85% of net assets up to £400 million and 0.65% of net assets in excess of £400 million. Prior to this date, the investment management fees were charged at an annual rate of 0.85% of net assets up to £400 million and 0.75% of net assets in excess of £400 million. Fees are payable monthly in arrears and are calculated on a daily basis.

Investment management fees have been allocated 75% to capital reserve in accordance with the Company's accounting policies.

5 Other Expenses





Year ended

31.12.22

£'000 Year ended

31.12.21

£'000 AIC fees 21 21 Custody fees 123 143 Depositary fees 61 64 Directors' fees1 174 158 Legal and professional fees 60 170 Marketing expenses 209 126 Printing and publication expenses 132 116 Registrars' fees 75 61 Fees payable to the Company's Independent Auditor for the audit of the Financial Statements2 45 29 Other expenses 19 20 --------------- --------------- 919 908 ========= =========

1 Details of the breakdown of Directors' fees are disclosed in the Directors' Remuneration Report in the Annual Report.

2 The VAT payable on audit fees is included in other expenses.

6Finance Costs

Year ended 31 December 2022 Year ended 31 December 2021 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Interest paid on collateral and bank deposits1 28 82 110 40 122 162 Interest paid on CFDs 168 504 672 94 281 375 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- 196 586 782 134 403 537 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

1 Due to negative interest rates during the current and prior year, the Company paid interest on its collateral and deposits.

Finance costs have been allocated 75% to capital reserve in accordance with the Company's accounting policies.

7TAXATION ON RETURN/(LOSS) ON ORDINARY ACTIVITIES

Year ended 31 December 2022 Year ended 31 December 2021

Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 a) Analysis of the taxation charge for the year Overseas taxation 2,641 - 2,641 3,547 - 3,547 Taxation charge for the year (see Note 7b) 2,641 - 2,641 3,547 - 3,547 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

b) Factors affecting the taxation charge for the year

The taxation charge for the year is lower than the standard rate of UK corporation tax for an investment trust company of 19% (2021: 19%). A reconciliation of the standard rate of UK corporation tax to the taxation charge for the year is shown below:

Year ended 31 December 2022 Year ended 31 December 2021

Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Net return/(loss) on ordinary activities before taxation 39,565 (93,891) (54,326) 34,399 251,492 285,891 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Net return/(loss) on ordinary activities before taxation multiplied by the standard rate of UK corporation tax of 19% (2021: 19%) 7,517 (17,839) (10,322) 6,536 47,783 54,319 Effects of: Capital losses/(gains) not taxable1 - 16,381 16,381 - (49,249) (49,249) Income not taxable (7,276) - (7,276) (6,210) - (6,210) Expenses not deductible - 111 111 - 76 76 Excess management expenses (241) 1,347 1,106 (326) 1,390 1,064 Overseas taxation 2,641 - 2,641 3,547 - 3,547 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total taxation charge for the year (see Note 7a) 2,641 - 2,641 3,547 - 3,547 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

1 The Company is exempt from UK taxation on capital gains as it meets the HM Revenue & Customs criteria for an investment company set out in Section 1159 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010.

c)Deferred taxation

A deferred tax asset of £15,501,000 (2021: £14,046,000), in respect of excess expenses of £56,499,000 (2021: £50,680,000) and excess loan interest of £5,505,000 (2021: £5,505,000), has not been recognised as it is unlikely that there will be sufficient future taxable profits to utilise these expenses.

In the Spring Budget of 2021, the UK Government announced that from 1 April 2023 the corporation tax rate would increase to 25%. This rate has been substantively enacted at the balance sheet date and has therefore been applied to calculate the unrecognised deferred tax asset for the current year (2021: 25%).

8Return/(Loss) per Ordinary Share



Year ended

31.12.22 Year ended

31.12.21 Revenue return per ordinary share 9.00p 7.50p Capital (loss)/return per ordinary share (22.88p) 61.15p Total (loss)/return per ordinary share (13.88p) 68.65p ========= =========

The net return/(loss) per ordinary share is based on the net return/(loss) on ordinary activities after taxation for the year divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares held outside Treasury during the year, as shown below:

£'000 £'000 Net revenue return on ordinary activities after taxation 36,924 30,852 Net capital (loss)/return on ordinary activities after taxation (93,891) 251,492 --------------- --------------- Total (loss)/return on ordinary activities after taxation (56,967) 282,344 ========= =========

Number Number Weighted average number of ordinary shares held outside Treasury 410,346,447 411,286,049 ========== ==========

9 Dividends Paid to Shareholders





Year ended

31.12.22

£'000 Year ended

31.12.21

£'000 Dividends paid Interim dividend of 3.08 pence per ordinary share paid for the year ended 31 December 2022 12,618 - Final dividend of 4.18 pence per ordinary share paid for the year ended 31 December 2021 17,180 - Interim dividend of 2.65 pence per ordinary share paid for the year ended 31 December 2021 - 10,892 Final dividend of 3.90 pence per ordinary share paid for the year ended 31 December 2020 - 16,047 --------------- --------------- 29,798 26,939 ========= ========= Dividends proposed Final dividend of 4.62 pence per ordinary share proposed for the year ended 31 December 2022 18,883 - Final dividend of 4.18 pence per ordinary share proposed for the year ended 31 December 2021 - 17,180 --------------- --------------- 18,883 17,180 ========= =========

The Directors have proposed the payment of a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2022 of 4.62 pence per ordinary share which is subject to approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 10 May 2023 and has not been included as a liability in these Financial Statements. The dividend will be paid on 16 May 2023 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 31 March 2023 (ex-dividend date 30 March 2023).

10 Investments



2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Investments held at fair value 1,325,389 1,447,997 Opening book cost 862,576 784,273 Opening investment holding gains 585,421 416,390 --------------- --------------- Opening fair value 1,447,997 1,200,663 ========= ========= Movements in the year Purchases at cost 136,091 166,196 Sales - proceeds (194,887) (139,952) (Losses)/gains on investments (63,812) 221,090 --------------- --------------- Closing fair value 1,325,389 1,447,997 ========= ========= Closing book cost 872,694 862,576 Closing investment holding gains 452,695 585,421 --------------- --------------- Closing fair value 1,325,389 1,447,997 ========= =========

The Company received £194,887,000 (2021: £139,952,000) from investments sold in the year. The book cost of these investments when they were purchased was £125,973,000 (2021: £87,893,000). These investments have been revalued over time and until they were sold any unrealised gains/losses were included in the fair value of the investments.

Investment transaction costs

Transaction costs incurred in the acquisition and disposal of investments, which are included in the (losses)/gains on investments above, were as follows:

Year ended

31.12.22

£'000 Year ended

31.12.21

£'000 Purchases transaction costs 164 239 Sales transaction costs 57 48 --------------- --------------- 221 287 ========= =========

The portfolio turnover for the year was 12.7% (2021: 11.6%). The portfolio turnover rate measures the Company's trading activity. It is calculated by taking the average of the total amount of securities purchased and the total amount of the securities sold in the reporting year divided by the average investment portfolio value of the Company.

11 Derivative Instruments





Year ended

31.12.22

£'000 Year ended

31.12.21

£'000 (Losses)/gains on derivative instruments (Losses)/gains on long CFD positions closed (4,300) 27,807 Losses on short CFD positions closed - (471) (Losses)/gains on futures contracts closed (4,612) 8,515 Movement in investment holding (losses)/gains on long CFDs 9,718 1,525 Movement in investment holding gains on short CFDs - 300 Movement in investment holding (losses)/gains on futures (3,404) 469 --------------- --------------- (22,034) 38,145 ========= =========





2022

Fair value

£'000 2021

Fair value

£'000 Derivative instruments recognised on the Balance Sheet Derivative instrument assets 521 4010 Derivative instrument liabilities (9,633) - --------------- --------------- (9,112) 4, 010 ========= =========











Fair value

£'000 2022

Asset

exposure

£'000



Fair value

£'000 2021

Asset

exposure

£'000 At the year end the Company held the following derivative instruments Long CFDs (6,658) 152,446 3,060 136,841 Long Futures (2,454) 65,056 950 53,348 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- (9,112) 217,502 4,010 190,189 ========= ========= ========= =========

12 Debtors



2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Accrued income 784 555 Taxation recoverable 7,232 8,286 Other debtors and prepayments 112 116 --------------- --------------- 8,128 8,957 ========= =========

13 Other Creditors

2022 2021 £'000 £'000 Creditors and accruals 1,185 1,059 ========= =========

14 Share Capital

2022 2021

Number of

shares

£'000 Number of

shares

£'000 Issued, allotted and fully paid Ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each held outside Treasury Beginning of the year 411,016,049 10,275 411,466,049 10,286 Ordinary shares repurchased into Treasury (2,285,526) (57) (450,000) (11) ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- End of the year 408,730,523 10,218 411,016,049 10,275 ========== ========== ========== ========== Ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each held in Treasury* Beginning of the year 5,431,861 136 4,981,861 125 Ordinary shares repurchased into Treasury 2,285,526 57 450,000 11 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- End of the year 7,717,387 193 5,431,861 136 ========== ========== ========== ========== Total share capital 10,411 10,411 ========== ==========

* Ordinary shares held in Treasury carry no rights to vote, to receive a dividend or to participate in a winding up of the Company.

The cost of ordinary shares repurchased into Treasury during the year was £6,473,000 (2021: £1,457,000).

15 Capital and Reserves









Share

capital

£'000 Share

premium

account

£'000 Capital

redemption

reserve

£'000

Capital

reserve

£'000

Revenue shareholders'

reserve

£'000

Total

funds

£'000 At 1 January 2022 10,411 58,615 5,414 1,372,360 27,433 1,474,233 Losses on investments (see Note 10) - - - (63,812) - (63,812) Losses on derivative instruments (see Note 11) - - - (22,034) - (22,034) Foreign exchange losses - - - (372) - (372) Investment management fees (see Note 4) - - - (7,087) - (7,087) Finance costs (see Note 6) - - - (586) - (586) Repurchase of ordinary shares (see Note 14) - - - (6,473) - (6,473) Revenue return on ordinary activities after taxation for the year - - - - 36,924 36,924 Dividends paid to shareholders (see Note 9) - - - - (29,798) (29,798) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- At 31 December 2022 10,411 58,615 5,414 1,271,996 34,559 1,380,995 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= At 1 January 2021 10,411 58,615 5,414 1,122,325 23,520 1,220,285 Gains on investments (see Note 10) - - - 221,090 - 221,090 Gains on derivative instruments (see Note 11) - - - 38,145 - 38,145 Foreign exchange losses - - - (27) - (27) Investment management fees (see Note 4) - - - (7,313) - (7,313) Finance costs (see Note 6) - - - (403) - (403) Repurchase of ordinary shares (see Note 14) - - - (1,457) - (1,457) Revenue return on ordinary activities after taxation for the year - - - - 30,852 30,852 Dividends paid to shareholders (see Note 9) - - - - (26,939) (26,939) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- At 31 December 2021 10,411 58,615 5,414 1,372,360 27,433 1,474,233 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

The capital reserve balance at 31 December 2022 includes investment holding gains of £452,695,000 (2021: gains of £585,421,000) as detailed in Note 10 above. See Note 2 (q) above for further details. The revenue and capital reserves are distributable by way of dividend.

16 Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share

The calculation of the net asset value per ordinary share is based on the following:

2022 2021 Total shareholders' funds £1,380,995,000 £1,474,233,000 Ordinary shares held outside of Treasury at year end 408,730,523 411,016,049 Net asset value per ordinary share 337.87p 358.68p ============ ============

It is the Company's policy that shares held in Treasury will only be reissued at net asset value per ordinary share or at a premium to net asset value per ordinary share and, therefore, shares held in Treasury have no dilutive effect.

17 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

Management of risk

The Company's investing activities in pursuit of its investment objective involve certain inherent risks. The Board confirms that there is an ongoing process for identifying, evaluating and managing the risks faced by the Company. The Board with the assistance of the Manager, has developed a risk matrix which, as part of the internal control process, identifies the risks that the Company faces. Principal risks identified are economic and geopolitical, market, discount control, operational risk from cybercrime, investment performance, environmental, social and governance ("ESG"), key person and operational support and operational resilience. Other risks identified are tax and regulatory. Risks are identified and graded in this process, together with steps taken in mitigation, and are updated and reviewed on an ongoing basis. These risks and how they are identified, evaluated and managed are shown in the Strategic Report above.

This note refers to the identification, measurement and management of risks potentially affecting the value of financial instruments. The Company's financial instruments may comprise:

· Equity shares held in accordance with the Company's investment objective and policies;

· Derivative instruments which comprise CFDs and futures on equity indices; and

· Cash, liquid resources and short term debtors and creditors that arise from its operations.

The risks identified arising from the Company's financial instruments are market price risk (which comprises interest rate risk, foreign currency risk and other price risk), liquidity risk, counterparty risk, credit risk and derivative instrument risk. The Board reviews and agrees policies for managing each of these risks, which are summarised below. These policies are consistent with those followed last year.

Market price risk

Interest rate risk

The Company finances its operations through its share capital and reserves. In addition, the Company has gearing through the use of derivative instruments. The level of gearing is reviewed by the Board and the Portfolio Manager. The Company is exposed to a financial risk arising as a result of any increases in interest rates associated with the funding of the derivative instruments.

Interest rate risk exposure

The values of the Company's financial instruments that are exposed to movements in interest rates are shown below:



2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Exposure to financial instruments that bear interest Long CFDs - exposure less fair value 159,104 133,781 Exposure to financial instruments that earn interest Amounts held at futures clearing houses and brokers 12,891 2,962 Cash and cash equivalents 44,884 11,366 --------------- --------------- 57,775 14,328 ========= ========= Net exposure to financial instruments that bear interest 101,329 119,453 ========= =========

Foreign currency risk

The Company's net return/(loss) on ordinary activities after taxation for the year and its net assets can be affected by foreign exchange rate movements because the Company has income, assets and liabilities which are denominated in currencies other than the Company's functional currency which is UK sterling. The Company can also be subject to short term exposure from exchange rate movements, for example, between the date when an investment is purchased or sold and the date when settlement of the transaction occurs.

Three principal areas have been identified where foreign currency risk could impact the Company:

· Movements in exchange rates affecting the value of investments and derivative instruments;

· Movements in exchange rates affecting short term timing differences; and

· Movements in exchange rates affecting income received.

Currency exposure of financial assets

The currency exposure profile of the Company's financial assets is shown below:









Currency

Investments

held at

fair value

£'000 Long

exposure

to derivative

instruments

£'000





Debtors1

£'000

Cash and

cash

equivalents2

£'000 2022





Total

£'000 Euro 788,014 217,502 5,086 17,473 1,028,075 Swiss franc 323,257 - 1,798 3,724 328,779 Danish krone 83,544 - 414 1,548 85,506 Swedish krona 39,892 - - 19,362 59,254 Norwegian krone 31,369 - - 378 31,747 UK sterling 59,313 - 13,721 2,399 75,433 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- 1,325,389 217,502 21,019 44,884 1,608,794 ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

1 Debtors include amounts held at futures clearing houses and brokers.

2 Cash and cash equivalent are made up of £44,878,000 cash at bank and £6,000 held in Fidelity Institutional Liquidity Fund.









Currency

Investments

held at

fair value

£'000 Long

exposure

to derivative

instruments

£'000





Debtors1

£'000

Cash and

cash

equivalents2

£'000 2021





Total

£'000 Euro 824,825 190,189 3,258 1,629 1,019,901 Swiss franc 362,721 - 4,655 1,872 369,248 Swedish krona 83,699 - - 50 83,749 Danish krone 64,182 - 352 80 64,614 Norwegian krone 48,096 - - 2,909 51,005 UK sterling 64,474 - 3,654 4,826 72,954 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- 1,447,997 190,189 11,919 11,366 1,661,471 ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

1 Debtors include amounts held at futures clearing houses and brokers.

2 Cash and cash equivalent are made up of £10,696,000 cash at bank and £670,000 held in Fidelity Institutional Liquidity Fund.

Currency exposure of financial liabilities

The currency profile of the Company's financial liabilities is shown below:





Currency Other

creditors

£'000 2022

Total

£'000 Euro 126 126 UK sterling 1,059 1,059 --------------- --------------- 1,185 1,185 ========= =========





Currency Other

creditors

£'000 2021

Total

£'000 UK sterling 1,059 1,059 ========= =========

Other price risk

Other price risk arises mainly from uncertainty about future prices of financial instruments used in the Company's business. It represents the potential loss the Company might suffer through holding market positions in the face of price movements. The Board meets quarterly to consider the asset allocation of the portfolio and the risk associated with particular industry sectors within the parameters of the investment objective. The Portfolio Managers are responsible for actively monitoring the existing portfolio selected in accordance with the overall asset allocation parameters described above and seeks to ensure that individual stocks also meet an acceptable risk/reward profile.

Liquidity risk

Due to the closed-ended nature of the Company, the liquidity risk is limited. Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company will encounter difficulties in meeting obligations associated with financial liabilities. The Company's assets mainly comprise readily realisable securities and derivative instruments which can be sold easily to meet funding commitments if necessary. Short term flexibility is achieved by the use of a bank overdraft, if required.

Liquidity risk exposure

At 31 December 2022, the undiscounted gross cash outflows of the financial liabilities were all repayable within one year and consisted of derivative instrument liabilities of £9,633,000 (2021: £nil) and creditors of £1,185,000 (2021: £1,059,000).

Counterparty risk

Certain derivative instruments in which the Company invests are not traded on an exchange but instead will be traded between counterparties based on contractual relationships, under the terms outlined in the International Swaps and Derivatives Association's ("ISDA") market standard derivative legal documentation. These are known as Over The Counter ("OTC") trades. As a result, the Company is subject to the risk that a counterparty may not perform its obligations under the related contract. In accordance with the risk management process which the Manager employs, this risk is minimised by only entering into transactions with counterparties which are believed to have an adequate credit rating at the time the transaction is entered into, by ensuring that formal legal agreements covering the terms of the contract are entered into in advance, and through adopting a counterparty risk framework which measures, monitors and manages counterparty risk by the use of internal and external credit agency ratings and by evaluating derivative instrument credit risk exposure.

For derivative transactions, collateral is used to reduce the risk of both parties to the contract. Collateral is managed on a daily basis for all relevant transactions. At 31 December 2022, there was no amounts held by brokers in a segregated collateral account on behalf of the Company, to reduce the credit risk exposure of the Company (2021: J.P. Morgan Securities plc £3,225,000). £12,891,000 (2021: £2,962,000), shown as amounts held at futures clearing houses and brokers on the Balance Sheet, was held by the Company in cash denominated in UK sterling in a segregated collateral account on behalf of the brokers, to reduce the credit risk exposure of the brokers. This collateral comprised of: J.P. Morgan Securities plc £4,540,000 (2021: £nil) and UBS AG £8,351,000 (2021: £2,962,000) in cash.

Credit risk

Financial instruments may be adversely affected if any of the institutions with which money is deposited suffer insolvency or other financial difficulties. All transactions are carried out with brokers that have been approved by the Manager and are settled on a delivery versus payment basis. Limits are set on the amount that may be due from any one broker and are kept under review by the Manager. Exposure to credit risk arises on unsettled security transactions and derivative instrument contracts and cash at bank.

Derivative instrument risk

The risks and risk management processes which result from the use of derivative instruments, are set out in a documented Risk Management Process Document. Derivative instruments are used by the Manager for the following purposes:

· To gain unfunded long exposure to equity markets, sectors or single stocks. Unfunded exposure is exposure gained without an initial flow of capital; and

· To position short exposures in the Company's portfolio. These uncovered exposures benefit from falls in the prices of shares which the Portfolio Managers believe to be over valued. These positions, therefore, distinguish themselves from other short exposures held for hedging purposes since they are expected to add risk to the portfolio.

RISK SENSITIVITY ANALYSIS

Interest rate risk sensitivity analysis

Based on the financial instruments held and interest rates at 31 December 2022, an increase of 1.00% in interest rates throughout the year, with all other variables held constant, would have increased the net loss on ordinary activities after taxation for the year and decreased the net assets of the Company by £1,013,000 (2021: decreased the net return and decreased the net assets by £1,195,000). A decrease of 1.00% in interest rates throughout the year would have had an equal but opposite effect.

Foreign currency risk sensitivity analysis

Based on the financial instruments held and currency exchange rates at the Balance Sheet date, a 10% strengthening of the UK sterling exchange rate against foreign currencies, with all other variables held constant, would have increased the Company's net loss on ordinary activities after taxation for the year and decreased the Company's net assets (2021: decreased the net return and decreased the net assets) by the following amounts:



Currency 2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Euro 93,450 92,718 Swiss franc 29,889 33,568 Danish krone 7,773 5,874 Swedish krona 5,387 7,614 Norwegian krone 2,886 4,637 --------------- --------------- 139,385 144,411 ========= =========

Based on the financial instruments held and currency exchange rates at the Balance Sheet date, a 10% weakening of the UK sterling exchange rate against foreign currencies, with all other variables held constant, would have decreased the Company's net loss on ordinary activities after taxation for the year and increased the Company's net assets (2021: increased the net return and increased the net assets) by the following amounts:



Currency 2022

£'000 2021

£'000 Euro 114,216 113,322 Swiss franc 36,531 41,028 Danish krone 9,501 7,179 Swedish krona 6,584 9,305 Norwegian krone 3,527 5,667 --------------- --------------- 170,359 176,501 ========= =========

Other price risk - exposure to investments sensitivity analysis

Based on the investments held and share prices at 31 December 2022, an increase of 10% in share prices, with all other variables held constant, would have decreased the Company's net loss on ordinary activities after taxation for the year and increased the net assets of the Company by £132,539,000 (2021: increased the net return and increased the net assets by £144,800,000). A decrease of 10% in share prices would have had an equal and opposite effect.

Other price risk - net exposure to derivative instruments sensitivity analysis

Based on the derivative instruments held and share prices at 31 December 2022, an increase of 10% in the share prices underlying the derivative instruments, with all other variables held constant, would have decreased the Company's net loss on ordinary activities after taxation for the year and increased the net assets of the Company by £21,750,000 (2021: increased the net return and increased the net assets by £19,019,000). A decrease of 10% in share prices of the investments underlying the derivative instruments would have had an equal and opposite effect.

Fair Value of Financial Assets and Liabilities

Financial assets and liabilities are stated in the Balance Sheet at values which are not materially different to their fair values. As explained in Notes 2 (k) and (l) above, investments and derivative instruments are shown at fair value. In the case of cash and cash equivalents, book value approximates to fair value due to the short maturity of the instruments.

Fair Value Hierarchy

The Company is required to disclose the fair value hierarchy that classifies its financial instruments measured at fair value at one of three levels, according to the relative reliability of the inputs used to estimate the fair values.

Classification Input Level 1 Valued using quoted prices in active markets for identical assets Level 2 Valued by reference to inputs other than quoted prices included in level 1 that are observable (i.e. developed using market data) for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly Level 3 Valued by reference to valuation techniques using inputs that are not based on observable market data

Categorisation within the hierarchy has been determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement of the relevant asset. The valuation techniques used by the Company are explained in Notes 2 (k) and (l). The table below sets out the Company's fair value hierarchy:





Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

Level 1

£'000

Level 2

£'000

Level 3

£'000 2022

Total

£'000 Investments 1,325,389 - - 1,325,389 Derivative instrument assets - 521 - 521 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- 1,325,389 521 - 1,325,910 ========= ========= ========= ========= Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Derivative instrument liabilities (2,454) (7,179) - (9,633) ========= ========= ========= =========





Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

Level 1

£'000

Level 2

£'000

Level 3

£'000 2021

Total

£'000 Investments 1,447,997 - - 1,447,997 Derivative instrument assets 950 3,060 - 4,010 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- 1,448,947 3,060 - 1,452,007 ========= ========= ========= ========= Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Derivative instrument liabilities - - - - ========= ========= ========= =========

18 Capital Resources and Gearing

The Company does not have any externally imposed capital requirements. The financial resources of the Company comprise its share capital and reserves, as disclosed in the Balance Sheet above, and any gearing, which is managed by the use of derivative instruments. Financial resources are managed in accordance with the Company's investment policy and in pursuit of its investment objective, both of which are detailed in the Strategic Report in the Annual Report. The principal risks and their management are disclosed in the Strategic Report above and in Note 17 above.

The Company's gross gearing and net gearing at the year end is set out below:

2022 Gross gearing Net gearing



Asset

exposure

£'000



%1 Asset

exposure

£'000



%1 Investments 1,325,389 96.0 1,325,389 96.0 Long CFDs 152,446 11.0 152,446 11.0 Long futures 65,056 4.7 65,056 4.7 Gross asset exposure/net market exposure 1,542,891 111.7 1,542,891 111.7 Shareholders' funds 1,380,995 1,380,995 Gearing2 11.7 11.7 ========= ========= ========= =========

2021 Gross gearing Net gearing



Asset

exposure

£'000



%1 Asset

exposure

£'000



%1 Investments 1,447,997 98.2 1,447,997 98.2 Long CFDs 136,841 9.3 136,841 9.3 Long futures 53,348 3.6 53,348 3.6 Gross asset exposure/net market exposure 1,638,186 111.1 1,638,186 111.1 Shareholders' funds 1,474,233 1,474,233 Gearing2 11.1 11.1 ========= ========= ========= =========

1 Asset exposure to the market expressed as a percentage of shareholders' funds.

2 Gearing is the amount by which gross asset exposure/net market exposure exceeds shareholders' funds expressed as a percentage of shareholders' funds.

19 Transactions with the Managers and Related Parties

FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited is the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager and has delegated portfolio management and the role of company secretary to FIL Investments International ("FII"). Both companies are Fidelity group companies.

Details of the current fee arrangements are given in the Directors' Report in the Annual Report and in Note 4 above. During the year, fees for portfolio management services of £9,449,000 (2021: £9,751,000) were payable to FII. At the Balance Sheet date, fees for portfolio management services of £832,000 (2021: £871,000) were accrued and included in other creditors. FII also provides the Company with marketing services. The total amount payable for these services during the year was £209,000 (2021: £126,000). At the Balance Sheet date, marketing services of £nil (2021: £5,000) were accrued and included in other creditors.

Disclosures of the Directors' interests in the ordinary shares of the Company and Directors' fees and taxable expenses relating to reasonable travel expenses paid to the Directors are given in the Directors' Remuneration Report in the Annual Report. In addition to the fees and taxable expenses disclosed in the Directors' Remuneration Report, £18,000 (2021: £16,000) of Employers' National Insurance Contributions was also paid by the Company. As at 31 December 2022, Directors' fees of £14,000 (2021: £14,000) were accrued and payable.

Alternative Performance Measures

Discount/Premium

The discount/premium is considered to be an Alternative Performance Measure. It is the difference between the NAV of the Company and the ordinary share price and is expressed as a percentage of the NAV. Details of the Company's discount/premium are on the Financial Highlights page in the Annual Report and both are defined in the Glossary of Terms in the Annual Report.

Gearing

Gearing is considered to be an Alternative Performance Measure. See Note 18 above for details of the Company's gearing.

Net Asset Value ("NAV") per Ordinary Share

The NAV per ordinary share is considered to be an Alternative Performance Measure. See the Balance Sheet above and Note 16 above.

Ongoing Charges

Ongoing charges are considered to be an Alternative Performance Measure. The ongoing charges ratio has been calculated in accordance with guidance issued by the AIC as the total of investment management fees and other expenses expressed as a percentage of the average net asset values throughout the year.

2022 2021 Investment management fees (£'000) 9,449 9,751 Other expenses (£'000) 919 908 Ongoing charges (£'000) 10,368 10,659 Average net assets (£'000) 1,330,434 1,346,519 Ongoing charges ratio 0.78% 0.79% ========= =========

Revenue, Capital and Total Returns per Ordinary Share

Revenue, capital and total returns per ordinary share are considered to be Alternative Performance Measures. See the Income Statement above and Note 8 above for further details.

Total Return Performance

Total return performance is considered to be an Alternative Performance Measure. NAV per ordinary share total return includes reinvestment of the dividend in the NAV of the Company on the ex-dividend date. Ordinary share price total return includes the reinvestment of the net dividend in the month that the share price goes ex-dividend.

The tables below provide information relating to the NAVs and ordinary share prices of the Company, the impact of the dividend reinvestments and the total returns for the years ended 31 December 2022 and 31 December 2021.







2022 Net asset

value per

ordinary

share

Ordinary

share

price 31 December 2021 358.68p 340.50p 31 December 2022 337.87p 319.50p Change in year -5.8% -6.2% Impact of dividend reinvestment +2.2% +2.4% --------------- --------------- Total return for the year -3.6% -3.8% ========= =========







2021 Net asset

value per

ordinary

share

Ordinary

share

price 31 December 2020 296.57p 286.00p 31 December 2021 358.68p 340.50p Change in year +20.9% +19.1% Impact of dividend reinvestment +2.6% +2.6% --------------- --------------- Total return for the year +23.5% +21.7% ========= =========

The Annual Financial Report Announcement is not the Company's statutory accounts. The above results for the year ended 31 December 2022 are an abridged version of the Company's full Annual Report and Financial Statements, which have been approved and audited with an unqualified report. The 2021 and 2022 statutory accounts received unqualified reports from the Company's Auditor and did not include any reference to matters to which the Auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the reports and did not contain a statement under s.498 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information for 2021 is derived from the statutory accounts for 2021 which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The 2022 Financial Statements will be filed with the Registrar of Companies in due course.

