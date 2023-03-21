Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Change of Broker
PR Newswire
London, March 20
21 March 2023
Fidelity China Special Situations PLC
(the "Company")
Appointment of Corporate Broker
The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Jefferies International Limited as sole corporate broker and financial adviser to the Company with immediate effect.
For further information, please contact:
|FIL Investments International (via Rachel Orebote)
|+44 (0) 1737 834 547
|Jefferies International Limited
|+44 (0) 20 7029 8000
|Gaudi Le Roux
|Harry Randall