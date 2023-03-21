Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.03.2023
PR Newswire
21.03.2023 | 08:06
Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Change of Broker

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Change of Broker

PR Newswire

London, March 20

21 March 2023

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

(the "Company")

Appointment of Corporate Broker

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Jefferies International Limited as sole corporate broker and financial adviser to the Company with immediate effect.

For further information, please contact:

FIL Investments International (via Rachel Orebote)+44 (0) 1737 834 547
Jefferies International Limited+44 (0) 20 7029 8000
Gaudi Le Roux
Harry Randall
© 2023 PR Newswire
