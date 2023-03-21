DJ Kintor Pharma's KX-826 and GT20029 for Treatment of Androgenetic Alopecia (AGA) and Acne Presented at AAD 2023

The 2023 Annual Meeting of American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD 2023) was held from 17 to 21 March 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States. As one of the largest, most influential and representative of all dermatologic associations, dermatologists from around the world shared the latest research advances in the field of dermatology. Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited ("Kintor Pharma", HKEX: 9939)'s self-developed and potential first-in-class topical drug candidates pyrilutamide (KX-826) and GT20029 have attracted a lot of attention at the meeting, demonstrating the company's innovative capabilities and the therapeutic potential of its androgenetic alopecia (AGA) and acne pipelines.

At AAD 2023, Ken Washenik, M.D., Ph.D., FISHRS, FAAD, President and Chief Medical Officer of Bosley Medical Group and Clinical Assistant Professor of Ronald O. Perelman Department of Dermatology at New York University Grossman School of Medicine, shared the MoA and data of KX-826 and GT20029 for treatment of AGA in a presentation entitled "The Emerging Potential of Topical Androgen Modulators in Androgenetic Alopecia". Dr. Ken Washenik highlighted the emerging potential of topical androgen receptor (AR) modulators in AGA. He said that the potential of an effective topical AR blocker without systemic side-effects has long been promising.

In addition, Adelaide Hebert, M.D., Director of Pediatric Dermatology at McGovern School of Medicine, University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, shared the MoA and clinical trial design of KX-826 for treatment of acne in a presentation entitled "The Role of Topical Therapies Involving Androgen Hormones in Acne: Available and Future Therapies". Dr. Adelaide Hebert said that androgens and androgen receptors would play a key role in acne pathogenesis and represent important treatment targets.

KX-826 is a topical AR antagonist under development by Kintor Pharma. The MoA of KX-826 for treatment of AGA is to locally block the androgen mediated signaling by competing with Dihydrotestosterone (DHT), limit the miniaturization of hair follicles and promote the growth of terminal hairs. KX-826 is quickly metabolized to the deactivated metabolite when arriving at the circulation system, contributing to least impact on systemic AR signaling pathway and a favorable safety profile. The Phase II clinical trial of KX-826 for male AGA adults in China showed that, after 24 weeks of treatment, the non-vellus target area hair count (TAHC) in the 5mg (0.5% concentration) twice daily (BID) KX-826 group increased by 15.34/cm2 compared with the placebo group from baseline, with a statistical difference (P=0.024). At present, Kintor Pharma is conducting the Phase III clinical trial in China and the Phase II clinical trial in the US of KX-826 for male AGA, and planning to conduct the Phase III clinical trial in China of KX-826 for female AGA and the global multi-center Phase III clinical trials of KX-826 for male and female AGA.

The MoA of KX-826 for treatment of acne is to compete with DHT for binding to ARs, inhibiting gene expression that reduces sebum production and inflammation. The Phase II clinical trial of KX-826 for acne in China is ongoing, and the enrollment of all subjects has been completed in October 2022.

GT20029 is a topical AR-Proteolysis Targeting Chimera (PROTAC) owned by Kintor Pharma. In preclinical studies, by degrading AR protein, GT20029 could block the shrinkage and miniaturization of hair follicles which was caused by the activation of AR signaling pathway. As the result, it prevented the hair from thinning, softening and falling out. GT20029 could also effectively inhibit sebaceous gland development and sebum secretion. GT20029 could avoid high systemic exposure and achieve a better safety profile. GT20029's Phase I clinical trials for treatment of AGA and acne in China and the US have been completed.

About Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited

Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited is developing and commercializing a robust pipeline of innovative small molecule and biological therapeutics for oncology and androgen-receptor-related disease areas with unmet medical needs, including COVID-19, prostate cancer, alopecia, acne, liver and breast cancers. For more information, visit www.kintor.com.cn. File: Kintor Pharma's KX-826 and GT20029 for Treatment of Androgenetic Alopecia (AGA) and Acne Presented at AAD 2023

