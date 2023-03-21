Lineage deepens its commitment to Southern Europe with the opening of its new offices in Madrid and appointment of Raul Fores Valles as Regional Vice President for Southern Europe

Lineage Logistics, LLC ("Lineage" or the "Company"), one of the leading temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions providers worldwide, has opened a new Southern Europe headquarters in Madrid, Spain on 17 March, at an event attended by the Company's Southern Europe Management team, as well European and US executive leadership and board members from Lineage's parent company, Bay Grove.

Harld Peters, Lineage Logistics President of Europe, and Raúl Fores Valles, Regional Vice President of Southern Europe, deliver remarks at the opening of the company's new headquarters in Madrid. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new headquarters in Madrid highlight Lineage's continued investment in the region and lay the foundation for continued growth. Additionally, the increased focus in Southern Europe creates stronger connections to Lineage Logistics' network of hubs in Northern Europe and beyond.

The new offices build on Lineage's expanding footprint in the region, including the acquisition in September 2022 of Grupo Fuentes, one of Spain's principal transport and cold storage logistics providers. Lineage's recent investments in freight forwarding and transport fleets, along with recently launched services focused on fresh produce, will help to connect Europe's food supply chain more efficiently and will give customers a one-stop-shop solution when moving their products from Southern to Northern Europe and beyond. Lineage's cutting-edge use of data, advanced cold chain technologies and network of strategic locations in Europe's busiest ports help customers to optimize the movement of food products across the temperature-controlled supply chain.

"Spain is the door to Southern Europe and one of Europe's main markets for fresh produce. Lineage has chosen to invest in our presence here to better meet the needs of our customers in Europe and worldwide," said Raul Fores Valles, Regional Vice President, Southern Europe, Lineage Logistics. "Our new offices in Madrid will help us to leverage our recent investments in transport and freight forwarding services to more efficiently connect customers to the world."

Lineage first entered the European market in 2017 and now has a strong European network of over 70 cold chain facilities in 11 countries, including six facilities in Spain, two in Italy and three in France. The company has made significant investments in its Southern European footprint and transport fleet, connecting customers to hubs in Northern Europe and beyond. Lineage first entered Spain in May 2021, with the acquisition of warehouses in Navarra and Asturias from Frigoríficos de Navarra and Frioastur.

About Lineage Logistics

Lineage Logistics is one of the leading temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions providers worldwide. It has a global network of over 400 strategically located facilities totaling over 2 billion cubic feet of capacity which spans 20 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Lineage has industry-leading expertise in end-to-end logistical solutions, an unrivaled real estate network, and develops and deploys innovative technology. This helps increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and most importantly, as a Visionary Partner of Feeding America, helps feed the world. In recognition of the company's leading innovations and sustainability initiatives, Lineage was listed as No. 3 in the 2022 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, named a Deloitte US Best Managed Company in 2022, the No. 1 Data Science company, and 23rd overall, on Fast Company's 2019 list of The World's Most Innovative Companies, in addition to being included on Fortune's Change the World list in 2020. (www.lineagelogistics.com)

