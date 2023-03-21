Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, March 20
[21.03.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.03.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|24,749,000.00
|EUR
|0
|214,770,270.07
|8.6779
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.03.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|882,790.47
|87.5784
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.03.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|478,600.00
|EUR
|0
|47,854,299.25
|99.9881
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.03.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|115,602.00
|USD
|0
|12,353,480.16
|106.8622
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.03.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|61,689.00
|GBP
|0
|6,471,279.98
|104.9017
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.03.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|88,231.00
|EUR
|0
|9,037,946.47
|102.435
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.03.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|56,049.00
|CHF
|0
|5,454,190.20
|97.3111
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.03.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|USD
|0
|62,044,769.18
|8.8818
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.03.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|3,020,380.00
|USD
|0
|30,601,765.22
|10.1318
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.03.23
|IE000LJG9WK1
|339,040.00
|GBP
|0
|3,402,437.99
|10.0355