Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc (SGQX LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-March-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc

DEALING DATE: 20-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 149.1054

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 860540

CODE: SGQX LN

ISIN: LU1040688639

