Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US71 LN) Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-March-2023
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 20-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 87.2931
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1533203
CODE: US71 LN
ISIN: LU1407888053
