DJ Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (KLMG LN) Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-March-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist
DEALING DATE: 20-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 7.9925
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 836495
CODE: KLMG LN
ISIN: LU1563455630

ISIN: LU1563455630
