DJ Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc (MSED LN) Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-March-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc

DEALING DATE: 20-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 216.3708

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 657273

CODE: MSED LN

ISIN: LU0908501215

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU0908501215 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSED LN Sequence No.: 231245 EQS News ID: 1587525 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1587525&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 21, 2023 04:20 ET (08:20 GMT)