FUND: Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 20-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 75.0701

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1286932

CODE: LEMB LN

ISIN: LU1686830909

