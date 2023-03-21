DJ Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (IQCY LN) Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-March-2023

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 20-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.8365

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5360847

CODE: IQCY LN

ISIN: LU2023679256

