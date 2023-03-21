DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 21-March-2023
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 20-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 69.2242
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 35533271
CODE: ESRU LN
ISIN: LU1861137484
