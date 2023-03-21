DJ Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-March-2023 / 09:29 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 20-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.0581
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27731280
CODE: LCCN LN
ISIN: LU1841731745
ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCN LN Sequence No.: 231350 EQS News ID: 1587741 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
