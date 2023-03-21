DJ Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCWL LN) Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-March-2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 20-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.7685

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 183723975

CODE: LCWL LN

ISIN: LU1781541179

