FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Figures in USD)

USD Millions For the three months ended For the year ended Dec. 31 2022 Dec. 31 2021 Growth Dec. 31 2022 Dec. 31 2021 Growth Pro Forma Revenue1 $19.0 $9.4 102% $47.4 $31.4 51% Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA1 $6.8 $3.5 96% $15.3 $11.3 36% Revenue $18.7 $7.0 168% $40.3 $14.8 172% Operating Income $3.1 $0.5 577% $1.4 $1.8 (23%)

Cash and Cash Equivalents - Cash and cash equivalents were $8.9 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $14.0 million at September 30, 2022.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Jordan Gnat, CEO of Playmaker commented, "During 2022, our team continued to expand Playmaker's sports-centric audience by increasing the Company's digital content distribution channels with additional audio, video and social offerings. 2022 was about integrating our operations and levelling up our team and infrastructure to deliver for our clients and to create deeper connections to our fans. The FIFA World Cup 2022 accelerated engagement across Playmaker's platforms and geographies, generating above-trend financial results during the fourth quarter. Beyond the transitory quarterly impact of an event like the World Cup, the key to sustainable success and future organic growth is our team's ability to harness these events to demonstrate our value to commercial partners and also attract net-new users to our properties. We are already seeing the benefits of that in early 2023."

Mr. Gnat continued, "When we started Playmaker in January 2021, we saw an opportunity to build a highly integrated digital media business focused squarely on the most enduringly loyal, transactional audience available today - the sports fan. This focus has enabled us to generate record growth and profitability even against a challenging backdrop for the broader advertising industry. This audience is stronger than ever and more valuable than ever as evidenced by surging sports media rights fees and increased audience engagement around live sports. We are the #7 ranked digital sports media company in the Americas by web visits, and the #1 in Latin America, and we still see plenty of runway for both organic and acquisitive growth over the next several years as we maintain our focus on building value for shareholders. In 2023, we will deepen our integration efforts and advance operational efficiencies across the premier media and affiliate brands within the Playmaker ecosystem to maximize opportunities across the platform."

Mike Cooke, CFO of Playmaker added, "While our team continues to see significant and achievable growth opportunities over the next few years, we are committed to generating profitability in lockstep. This dual focus translated into record financial results during 2022, with pro forma revenue of $47.4 million growing 51% from 2021, and pro forma adjusted EBITDA of $15.3 million growing 36% from 2021. With $8.9 million in cash and $10.0 million of available debt as of December 31, 2022, Playmaker is on solid financial footing entering 2023 and is positioned to continue generating profitable growth."

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Media Businesses Continue to Scale & Increase Engagement

In Q4 2022, Playmaker generated 624 million user sessions across its owned and operated web properties, representing a 27% increase over Q4 2021. For the full year 2022, Playmaker generated more than 2.6 billion web sessions, representing a 45% increase over 2021.

increase over 2021. In Q4 2022, Playmaker's web properties attracted a monthly high of approximately 100 million users, representing an increase of 18% over Q4 2021; its social media assets had a total of 175 million followers across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and other social platforms.

Futbol Sites, Playmaker's Latin American and US Hispanic media business, generated 196 million video views and 525 million social media interactions over the course of the FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament.

Playmaker expanded its video production expertise in 2022. Canada-based media business, The Nation Network, launched an audio-video podcast portfolio of more than 25 shows that now contribute more than 820,000 monthly streams. Mexico-based property, Cracks, generated more than 600 million YouTube views from its daily video content in 2022 across Cracks Global and several regional Cracks YouTube channels.

World Soccer Talk, one of Playmaker's US-based soccer media properties, increased web sessions and users 310% and 290%, respectively, during World Cup 2022 over World Cup 2018.

For the month of December 2022, Playmaker maintained its position as a leading digital sports media company ranked by Comscore. Playmaker ranks #7 across the Americas by web visits, including #1 in Latin America. Playmaker currently ranks #18 in the US and #12 in Canada, up from #23 and #15, respectively, for the same period 2021.

Acquisition & Integration Efforts Diversify Revenue Sources; Enhance Monetization

Playmaker now has active affiliate relationships with more than 20 sports betting and streaming partners in 17 U.S. States and in the Province of Ontario. Playmaker acquired leading iGaming affiliate operator, Wedge Traffic ("Wedge"), further diversifying Playmaker's revenue-generating capabilities and adding to its existing affiliate business with streaming partners as well as the ongoing partnership with Oddschecker.

Playmaker migrated The Nation Network's portfolio of team sites as well as DailyFaceoff.com onto its Playmaker-designed and managed front ends in Q4 2022.

Strong Direct Campaign Demand from Corporate Advertisers & Sports Betting Operators

Playmaker continued to attract growing demand for direct sales from corporate advertisers and sports betting operators in Q4 2022. Against the backdrop of an eventful sports calendar, direct sales on Playmaker's owned and operated media properties increased by more than 100% in Q4 2022 over the same period 2021, with direct sales accounting for more than 60% of core media advertising sales.

Playmaker's fastest-growing customer segment for direct sales is iGaming and sports betting. Direct sales from this segment grew by more than 200% in Q4 2022 compared to the same period 2021, representing approximately 45% of direct sales in the quarter.

FIFA World Cup 2022 provided significant commercial engagement for Playmaker's web properties. During the World Cup, Playmaker activated more than 300 direct campaigns with key partners in Canada, the US, and across Latin America with brands such as Visa, adidas, CIBC, Verizon, Betfair, Uber, Cool Bet, McDonald's, and Scotiabank.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

Some of the information presented in this press release includes non-IFRS financial measures, including, "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA", "working capital", and metrics that are presented on a pro forma basis. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS.

"EBITDA" is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is earnings of the Company's operating subsidiaries before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, excluding the impact of head office costs, goodwill impairment expenses and any one-time costs.

"Working capital" is the Company's current assets minus its current liabilities.

"Pro forma" is an adjustment to incorporate the results of any acquisitions made through the date of this press release, assuming each acquisition occurred on the first day of the period being presented.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Playmaker's current expectations regarding future events. The words "will", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Playmaker's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, business and political conditions. Playmaker undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

ABOUT PLAYMAKER CAPITAL INC.

Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSX-V: PMKR; OTC: PMKRF) is a digital sports media company that acquires and integrates premier fan-centric media brands, curated to deliver highly engaged audiences of sports fans to tier one advertisers, online sports betting operators, and sports federations and leagues. Leveraging its in-house technology stack, Bench, and with a 360-degree view of sports fans, Playmaker delivers authentic digital content experiences for sports fans and best-in-class results for its partners across the Americas.

Playmaker reports in U.S. dollars, except where noted otherwise, and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

For more information, visit: http://www.playmaker.fans or contact Playmaker Chief Executive Officer Jordan Gnat via email jgnat@playmaker.fans | T: (416) 815-4993

To sign up for Playmaker's Investor Alerts, visit: playmaker.fans/investors.

Playmaker Capital Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Stated in U.S. dollars) December December 31, 2022 31, 2021 Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,875,692 $ 7,111,728 Accounts receivable 12,755,151 4,406,719 Income taxes receivable 241,540 45,711 Inventory 11,859 18,770 Prepaid and other current assets 1,565,724 377,061 Total current assets 23,449,966 11,959,989 Property and equipment 939,996 778,381 Intangible assets 58,538,596 45,808,097 Goodwill 46,098,848 28,393,097 Deferred tax asset 1,734,875 868,116 Other long-term assets 33,418 20,720 Total assets $ 130,795,699 $ 87,828,400 Liabilities Current Accounts payable $ 3,433,147 $ 567,572 Income taxes payable 725,925 81,264 Deferred revenue 440,302 188,993 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,281,061 2,623,321 Current portion of lease liability 157,150 88,951 Current portion of long-term debt 416,667 14,365 Current deferred consideration 2,000,000 2,345,759 Consideration payable 11,804,338 10,475,031 Total current liabilities 23,258,590 16,385,256 Long-term debt 9,583,333 46,708 Long-term lease liability 425,181 415,057 Deferred tax liability 7,297,935 4,237,822 Deferred consideration 2,438,000 1,848,388 Contingent consideration 17,957,182 8,837,406 Convertible debenture 15,425,130 - Total liabilities 76,385,351 31,770,637 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 65,816,073 60,494,370 Contributed surplus 2,057,531 606,863 Warrant Reserve - 303,278 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,735,978) (1,368,266) Retained earnings (deficit) (11,727,278) (3,978,482) Total shareholders' equity 54,410,348 56,057,763 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 130,795,699 $ 87,828,400

Playmaker Capital Inc. Consolidated Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (Stated in U.S. dollars, except share information) 2022 2021 Revenue $ 40,348,138 $ 14,820,154 Cost of Sales 5,287,978 1,189,901 Gross Profit 35,060,160 13,630,253 Operating expenses Salary and wages 14,614,706 5,797,734 Advertising, commissions and fees 7,746,625 2,666,087 Web services and publishing 1,331,086 613,851 General and administration 1,911,121 733,966 Professional fees 1,397,616 828,410 Bad debt expense 250,828 - Stock-based compensation 1,227,061 576,778 Depreciation and amortization 5,224,756 648,441 Total operating expenses 33,703,799 11,865,267 Operating income/(loss) 1,356,361 1,764,986 Transaction costs (2,844,894) (842,729) Interest expense (1,151,417) (130,144) Listing and filing fees (9,753) (1,826,331) Other income 106,706 21,761 Other expenses (181,807) (19,819) Loss on impairment (2,133,339) - Change in fair value of consideration (1,274,771) (2,901,005) Change in fair value of convertible debenture (424,496) (678,429) Foreign exchange gain (loss) (854,468) 849,908 Loss before taxes (7,411,878) (3,761,802) Deferred tax 945,315 324,824 Current tax (1,282,233) (105,278) Net loss $ (7,748,796) $ (3,542,256) Other comprehensive loss Gain (loss) on translation (367,712) (1,459,062) Comprehensive loss $ (8,116,508) $ (5,001,318) Basic and diluted net and comprehensive income (loss) per share $ (0.04) $ (0.03) Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares 218,744,212 128,850,587

Playmaker Capital Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (Stated in U.S. dollars) Operating activities 2022 2021 Net loss $ (7,748,796) $ (3,542,256) Depreciation and amortization 5,224,756 648,441 Bad debt expense 250,828 - Share-based compensation 1,227,061 576,778 Listing fees, RTO costs - 618,184 Non-cash interest expense 34,241 107,434 Loss on impairment 2,133,339 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,274,771 2,901,005 Change in fair value of convertible debenture 424,496 678,429 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss 711,729 (864,176) Deferred income tax recovery (945,315) (324,824) Change in non-cash working capital (5,104,246) (284,060) Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities (2,517,136) 514,955 Investing activities Acquisition of Futbol Sites, net of cash acquired - (6,228,466) Cash acquired through RTO - 162,375 Acquisition of Fanaticos - (204,290) Acquisition of Yardbarker, net of cash acquired - (9,331,068) Acquisition of SoccerMemes - (100,000) Acquisition of Two-Up, net of cash acquired and debt assumed - (676,764) Acquisition of Varsky - (175,804) Acquisition of TNN, net of cash acquired - (4,163,915) Acquisition of SuperPoker - (1,727,806) Acquisition of Cracks - (478,141) Acquisition of Futmarketing (875,000) - Acquisition of SportsDrop (1,200,000) - Acquisition of World Soccer Talk (350,000) - Acquisition of JuanFutbol (400,000) - Acquisition of Pasion Aguila (125,000) - Acquisition of PlanetaBocaJuniors (50,000) - Acquisition of Wedge Traffic, net of cash acquired (7,719,108) - Settlement of deferred and contingent consideration (9,628,900) (500,000) Purchase of property and equipment (209,273) (246,415) Purchase of intangibles (119,258) (55,590) Net cash flows used in investing activities (20,676,539) (23,725,884) Financing activities Issuance of preferred shares - 5,505,000 Issuance of common shares - 19,881,600 Issuance costs on preferred and common shares - (1,236,391) Options exercised - 36,704 Warrants exercised 162,174 18,066 Long-term debt drawn 11,333,336 - Long-term debt repayments (1,333,336) (139,587) Convertible debenture 15,000,000 - Lease liability principal payments (195,690) (28,410) Net cash flows provided by financing activities 24,966,484 24,036,982 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,772,809 826,053 Foreign exchange impact (8,845) (345,683) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 7,111,728 6,631,358 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 8,875,692 $ 7,111,728

1 Includes impact of all acquisitions made to date

