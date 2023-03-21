DJ Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) (SADA LN) Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 21-March-2023 / 09:36 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 20-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 34.4819

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12045191

CODE: SADA LN

ISIN: LU2300294589

