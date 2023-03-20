Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Starke Signale! 11 Mal “STRONG BUY” + außergewöhnliche News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ACKK ISIN: NL0011585146 Ticker-Symbol: 2FE 
Tradegate
21.03.23
11:17 Uhr
247,40 Euro
+2,60
+1,06 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
FERRARI NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FERRARI NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
246,90247,1012:05
246,90247,1012:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.03.2023 | 22:36
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ferrari N.V.: CYBER INCIDENT IN FERRARI.

Maranello (Italy), 20 March 2023 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) ("Ferrari") announces that Ferrari S.p.A., its wholly-owned Italian subsidiary, was recently contacted by a threat actor with a ransom demand related to certain client contact details. Upon receipt of the ransom demand, we immediately started an investigation in collaboration with a leading global third-party cybersecurity firm. In addition, we informed the relevant authorities and are confident they will investigate to the full extent of the law.

As a policy, Ferrari will not be held to ransom as paying such demands funds criminal activity and enables threat actors to perpetuate their attacks.

Instead, we believed the best course of action was to inform our clients and thus we have notified our customers of the potential data exposure and the nature of the incident.

Ferrari takes the confidentiality of our clients very seriously and understands the significance of this incident. We have worked with third party experts to further reinforce our systems and are confident in their resilience. We can also confirm the breach has had no impact on the operational functions of our company.


Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.