Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Starke Signale! 11 Mal “STRONG BUY” + außergewöhnliche News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H7JM ISIN: GB00BF8J3Z99 Ticker-Symbol: 5I4 
Frankfurt
21.03.23
09:08 Uhr
1,240 Euro
+0,070
+5,98 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BAKKAVOR GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAKKAVOR GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.03.2023 | 10:24
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bakkavor: Engineering and software overtake the allure of traditional professions for the next generation of students

LONDON, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There was a time when everyone wanted their child to become a doctor or a lawyer. Today, parents are most likely to encourage their children to look at engineering and software development as the career paths with the best long-term prospects.

The poll of 2,000 adults explored which careers parents would encourage their children to follow. Software design (33%) and engineering (31%) were the top choices - ahead of medicine (29%), law (19%), teaching (16%) and banking (9%). The allure of management consultancy seems to have fallen (7%) and the prospect of a career in politics came last (3%).

The study was commissioned by Bakkavor, the UK's leading provider of fresh prepared food, which itself is investing heavily in technology and engineering across its 22 UK sites. In recent years, the food sector has seen a technological revolution in the way food is made. With a big focus on skills development, health and hygiene standards, energy efficiency, building and infrastructure strategy - engineering is a top skills requirement for Bakkavor, which is on a national recruitment drive for engineers and, as part of its award-winning apprenticeship programme, it is committed to developing the engineering talent of tomorrow.

Around the UK, engineering as a career-path was most popular among people in the Southwest (39%), Wales (38%), and Northeast (36%), whereas a career in food held appeal on several fronts. A number of parents said they would encourage their children to follow careers in nutrition (5%), farming (3%) - and 6% believed that being a chef was a worthwhile career path with good prospects.

Ben Cooper, UK Head of Engineering at Bakkavor said: "British Science Week presents an opportunity to recognise the positive role that science plays not only in our society but also in the world of chilled food production. Today our business is driven by science and data, and it's all underpinned by engineering. Every week, our engineers add value to our compliance, complex refrigeration strategies, building standards, equipment design and production line efficiency. They help us to feed the nation safely and innovatively and, as we continue to grow, we are investing in the top engineering talent of tomorrow."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bakkavor-engineering-and-software-overtake-the-allure-of-traditional-professions-for-the-next-generation-of-students-301777124.html

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.