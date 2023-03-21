Anzeige
21.03.2023
21.03.2023
RM plc: Notification of Preliminary Results

DJ RM plc: Notification of Preliminary Results

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Notification of Preliminary Results 21-March-2023 / 10:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

21 March 2023

RM plc

Notification of Preliminary Results

RM plc will announce preliminary results for the twelve months ended 30 November 2022 on the 29th March 2023.

A webcast for analysts and investors will take place at 9.00am and can be accessed via the following website:

https://www.investis-live.com/rmplc/64146e954aa86d150050e0cf/rmak

The webcast will also be accessible via a live conference call: 

United Kingdom (Local)   +44 20 3936 2999 
United Kingdom (Toll-Free) +44 808 189 0158 
Access Code:        645206

For additional details and registration for the webcast, please contact Headland Consultancy on +44 203 805 4822 / rm@headlandconsultancy.com.

Contacts:

RM plc 

Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer 
Emmanuel Walter, Chief Financial Officer (interim)   01235 401 807 
Tarryn Riley, Head of Investor Relations (interim) 
 
Headland Consultancy 
Stephen Malthouse (smalthouse@headlandconsultancy.com) 0203 805 4822 
Chloe Franklin (cfranklin@headlandconsultancy.com) 
Jemma Savage (jsavage@headlandconsultancy.com)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  231497 
EQS News ID:  1588087 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1588087&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 21, 2023 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
