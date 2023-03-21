DJ RM plc: Notification of Preliminary Results

21 March 2023

RM plc

Notification of Preliminary Results

RM plc will announce preliminary results for the twelve months ended 30 November 2022 on the 29th March 2023.

A webcast for analysts and investors will take place at 9.00am and can be accessed via the following website:

https://www.investis-live.com/rmplc/64146e954aa86d150050e0cf/rmak

The webcast will also be accessible via a live conference call:

United Kingdom (Local) +44 20 3936 2999 United Kingdom (Toll-Free) +44 808 189 0158 Access Code: 645206

For additional details and registration for the webcast, please contact Headland Consultancy on +44 203 805 4822 / rm@headlandconsultancy.com.

Contacts:

RM plc

Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Walter, Chief Financial Officer (interim) 01235 401 807 Tarryn Riley, Head of Investor Relations (interim) Headland Consultancy Stephen Malthouse (smalthouse@headlandconsultancy.com) 0203 805 4822 Chloe Franklin (cfranklin@headlandconsultancy.com) Jemma Savage (jsavage@headlandconsultancy.com)

