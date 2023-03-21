SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zura Bio Limited ("Zura"), a multi-asset clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders, today announced the closing of its business combination with JATT Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (NYSE: JATT) ("JATT"), on March 20, 2023. The business combination was approved on March 16, 2023 by JATT's shareholders. Upon the completion of the business combination, JATT changed its name to Zura Bio Limited, and beginning on March 21, 2023, the ordinary shares and warrants of the combined company are expected to begin trading under the new ticker symbols, "ZURA" and "ZURAW," respectively, on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Net proceeds from the business combination and the private placement of ordinary shares of JATT will be used to fund operations, including the clinical development of pipeline candidates ZB-168 and torudokimab.

The combined company will be led by a team of biotechnology entrepreneurs and pharmaceutical industry veterans, including former members of the leadership team of Arena Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Someit Sidhu leads the combined company as Chief Executive Officer and Amit Munshi serves as Non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Dr. Sidhu commented, "This is an important milestone for our company and investors. I am eager to work alongside the proven and experienced leadership at Zura Bio as we collectively build the next immunology leader. This transaction allows us to progress our multi-asset pipeline targeting important immunology pathways, including IL7, TSLP and IL33, with best-in-class potential to help patients in need of new therapies."

Amit Munshi, Chairman, added, "Putting together a talented and experienced team alongside assets with differentiated attributes, established safety profiles and representing clinically validated mechanisms is a potent combination. The Board of Directors is excited to partner with this management team to drive excellence in clinical development and execution as we bring value to patients and shareholders alike."

About Zura

Zura is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing immunology assets into Phase 2 development programs, including ZB-168 and torudokimab. ZB-168 is an anti IL7R a inhibitor that has the potential to impact diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways. Zura aims to develop a portfolio of therapeutic indications for ZB-168 which build on existing Phase 1b data in Type 1 Diabetes demonstrating a favorable safety profile and strong biological rationale. Torudokimab is a fully human, high affinity monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33 and is currently at the Phase 2 clinical development stage.

About JATT

Prior to the business combination, JATT was a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The focus of the team was to pursue a business combination within the life sciences and biotechnology sectors. Management was led by Dr. Someit Sidhu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Verender S. Badial, Chief Financial Officer.

