LumiraDx Inc: LumiraDx Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

LONDON, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX), a next-generation point of care (POC) diagnostics company, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Full year 2022 revenues of $254.5 million.

Q4 2022 revenue of $41.1 million compared to Q3 2022 revenue of $42.2 million; strong position in a changing COVID testing market.

Increased our installed base by more than 1,500 Platform instruments, primarily in Europe, driven by new product sales in diabetes, inflammation, heart failure and respiratory disease. Demonstrating Platform consolidation strategy in UK and Germany.

Commenced commercial shipments of heart failure tests in Europe.

Working with the Independent Test Assessment Program (ITAP) established by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to achieve accelerated FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) review for COVID & Flu combination product.



Ron Zwanziger, Chairman and CEO of LumiraDx, stated, "We are pleased to have delivered a strong fourth quarter, driven by higher volumes and new product sales. Our focus on commercializing new products in Europe and other international markets, progressing our pipeline in the United States, accelerating the development of our high value assays, and strengthening our financial position is paying off. We remain committed to delivering improved health outcomes at lower cost through fast, accurate and comprehensive diagnostic information at the point of need."

2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Highlights

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, LumiraDx delivered revenue of $254.5 million compared to $421.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, LumiraDx delivered revenue of $41.1 million compared to $42.2 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $118.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Covid antigen test revenues for the quarter were $24.7 million while our Fast Labs Covid revenues were $8.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-Covid specific revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $8 million or 20% of total revenues, including $3 million from our point of care Platform.

The Company recorded an accounting impairment of $96 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 for excess manufacturing and inventory related to the scale-up during peak Covid testing demand and the decision to pause commercialization of the Amira Covid test. IFRS gross margins, including the one-time impact of the impairment charges, were ($98.8) million and ($35.3) million for the quarter and the full year 2022, respectively. Total adjusted gross margin for the full year 2022 was 25% compared to 36% in the full year 2021. In the fourth quarter of 2022 and for the full year 2022, our test strip margin continued to exceed 80%.

Research and development expenses were $21.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Our non-IFRS adjusted research and development expenses were $19.3 million in the fourth quarter compared to $29.2 million in the prior quarter.

Sales, marketing and administrative expenses were $31.2 million in the fourth quarter. Our non-IFRS adjusted sales, marketing and administrative expenses were $23.1 million in the fourth quarter compared to $27.9 million in the prior quarter. The reductions in operating expenses reflect the full benefit of the June restructuring and the partial benefit of the additional restructuring steps the Company undertook in the fourth quarter.

Net loss for the year was $449.2 million or $1.59 per fully diluted share and includes a number of significant non-cash charges. The adjusted net loss for the year was $212.2 million or $0.75 per fully diluted share. At December 31, 2022, the Company's cash balance was $100.0 million.

Ron Zwanziger commented further, "We continue to progress on our strategic milestones enabling us to deliver on our mission for improved health outcomes at lower cost through fast, accurate and comprehensive diagnostic information at the point of need. We now have a key group of those tests most desired for community-based testing in Europe and certain international markets. Our broader test menu now enables customers to consolidate three different instruments they are currently using into a single LumiraDx platform and workflow- with the opportunity to consolidate up to six instruments in the next 18 to 24 months. Thanks to this expanded menu and widely recognized performance and cost advantages over competitors, we continue to expand our customer base. Furthermore, as we expand to manufacturing multiple non-COVID test strips using common materials, we are realizing the benefits of our single, highly automated manufacturing process across our menu of assays."

LUMIRADX LIMITED Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position DECEMBER 31, 2022 DECEMBER 31, 2021 (in thousands) ASSETS Non-Current Assets Other non-current assets $ 11,918 $ 569 Intangibles and goodwill 32,170 37,048 Right-of-Use Assets 16,580 27,746 Property, plant and equipment 113,406 173,397 Total Non-Current Assets 174,074 238,760 Current Assets Inventories 89,965 149,055 Tax receivable 20,987 15,022 Trade and other receivables 55,977 109,798 Cash and cash equivalents 100,010 132,145 Total Current Assets 266,939 406,020 TOTAL ASSETS $ 441,013 $ 644,780 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities Non-Current Liabilities Debt due after more than one year $ (369,722 ) $ (301,129 ) Long term grants (24,077 ) (25,144 ) Other long term liabilities (49,158 ) - Lease liabilities (22,303 ) (25,514 ) Stock warrants (339 ) (10,407 ) Deferred tax liabilities (397 ) (779 ) Total Non-Current Liabilities (465,996 ) (362,973 ) Current Liabilities Debt due within one year (76 ) (191 ) Government and other grants (7,988 ) (13,797 ) Trade and other payables (69,906 ) (99,641 ) Lease liabilities due within one year (9,149 ) (5,582 ) Total Current Liabilities (87,119 ) (119,211 ) Equity Share capital and share premium (858,085 ) (754,023 ) Foreign currency translation reserve (20,041 ) 19,706 Other reserves (100,433 ) (104,957 ) Accumulated deficit 1,090,394 676,223 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 111,835 (163,051 ) Non-controlling interests 267 455 Total Equity 112,102 (162,596 ) TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES $ (441,013 ) $ (644,780 )

LUMIRADX LIMITED Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss and Comprehensive Income THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands, except share

and per share data) Revenue $ 41,120 $ 118,253 $ 254,476 $ 421,428 Impairment of fixed assets and inventories (96,324 ) - (96,324 ) $ - Other costs of sales (43,594 ) (63,733 ) (193,454 ) $ (269,888 ) Total cost of sales (139,918 ) (63,733 ) (289,778 ) (269,888 ) Gross Profit (98,798 ) 54,520 (35,302 ) 151,540 Research and development expenses (21,606 ) (33,822 ) (141,630 ) (130,221 ) Selling, marketing and administrative expenses (31,202 ) (37,411 ) (144,515 ) (130,520 ) Listing expenses - (5,393 ) - (36,202 ) Operating Loss (151,606 ) (22,106 ) (321,447 ) (145,403 ) Finance income 69,322 38 14,619 165,426 Finance expense (15,736 ) (14,843 ) (134,563 ) (117,934 ) Net finance income / (expense) 53,586 (14,805 ) (119,944 ) 47,492 Loss before Tax (98,020 ) (36,911 ) (441,391 ) (97,911 ) Tax provision for the period (4,176 ) (293 ) (7,804 ) (2,844 ) Loss for the period $ (102,196 ) $ (37,204 ) $ (449,195 ) $ (100,755 ) Loss/(gain) attributable to non-controlling interest (2 ) (148 ) 188 174 Net loss attributable to equity holders of parent-basic and diluted $ (102,194 ) $ (37,056 ) $ (449,383 ) $ (100,929 ) Net loss per share attributable to equity holders of parent-basic $ (0.32 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (1.59 ) $ (0.62 ) Net gain/(loss) per share attributable to equity holders of parent-diluted $ (0.32 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (1.59 ) $ (0.62 ) Weighted-average number of Ordinary Shares and Common used in loss per share-basic 318,840,952 253,061,147 282,242,144 163,255,784 Weighted-average number of Ordinary Shares and Common used in loss per share-diluted 318,840,952 253,061,147 282,242,144 163,255,784

LUMIRADX LIMITED Unaudited Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Measures to Non-IFRS Financial Measures THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, Cost of Goods Sold Research and

Development Selling, Marketing

and Administrative 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) IFRS Financial Measure $ (139,918 ) $ (63,733 ) $ (21,606 ) $ (33,822 ) $ (31,202 ) $ (37,411 ) Amortization - - 39 43 455 900 Restructuring & Severance 200 - 981 - 571 - Impairment - Fixed Assets 49,437 - - - - - Impairment - Inventory 46,887 - - - - - Share-based payments (187 ) 132 1,307 805 7,096 3,595 Non-IFRS Adjusted Financial Measure $ (43,581 ) $ (63,601 ) $ (19,279 ) $ (32,974 ) $ (23,080 ) $ (32,916 ) THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, Gross Margin Operating Loss Net Loss Diluted EPS 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands, except per share data) IFRS Financial Measure $ (98,798 ) $ 54,520 $ (151,606 ) $ (22,106 ) $ (102,196 ) $ (37,204 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.15 ) Amortization - - 494 943 494 943 - - Share-based payments (187 ) 132 8,216 4,532 8,216 4,532 0.03 0.02 Listing charge - - - 5,393 - 5,393 - 0.02 Change in fair value of financial instruments - - - - (293 ) 3,717 - 0.01 Foreign exchange loss/(gain) - - - - (64,621 ) 1,327 (0.20 ) 0.01 Government assessment1 - - - - 1,177 - - - Restructuring & Severance 200 - 1,752 - 1,752 - - - Impairment - Fixed Assets 49,437 - 49,437 - 49,437 - 0.16 - Impairment - Inventory 46,887 - 46,887 - 46,887 - 0.15 - Non-cash interest - - - - 19,721 1,455 0.06 0.01 Non-IFRS Adjusted Financial Measure $ (2,461 ) $ 54,652 $ (44,820 ) $ (11,238 ) $ (39,426 ) $ (19,837 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.08 ) Adjusted Gross Profit Margin -6 % 46 % 1 - Retroactive assessment by a foreign government to all entities selling certain medical related products to the government.

YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, Cost of Goods Sold Research and

Development Selling, Marketing

and Administrative 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) IFRS Financial Measure $ (289,778 ) $ (269,888 ) $ (141,630 ) $ (130,221 ) $ (144,515 ) $ (130,520 ) Amortization - - 156 174 1,829 2,653 Restructuring & Severance 787 - 1,599 - 1,033 - Impairment - Fixed Assets 49,437 - - - - - Impairment - Inventory 46,887 - - - - - Share-based payments 1,390 132 7,115 2,274 26,707 31,503 Non-IFRS Adjusted Financial Measure $ (191,277 ) $ (269,756 ) $ (132,760 ) $ (127,773 ) $ (114,946 ) $ (96,364 ) YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, Gross Margin Operating Loss Net Loss Diluted EPS 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands, except per share data) IFRS Financial Measure $ (35,302 ) $ 151,540 $ (321,447 ) $ (145,403 ) $ (449,195 ) $ (100,755 ) (1.59 ) (0.62 ) Amortization - - 1,985 2,827 1,985 2,827 0.01 0.02 Share-based payments 1,390 132 35,212 33,909 35,212 33,909 0.12 0.21 Listing charge1 - - - 36,202 - 36,202 - 0.22 Change in fair value of financial instruments - - - - (10,068 ) (162,491 ) (0.04 ) (1.00 ) Foreign exchange loss - - - - 81,384 14,594 0.29 0.09 Government assessment2 - - - - 1,177 - - - Restructuring & Severance 787 - 3,419 - 3,419 - 0.01 - Impairment - Fixed Assets 49,437 - 49,437 - 49,437 - 0.18 - Impairment - Inventory 46,887 - 46,887 - 46,887 - 0.17 - Dividends on preferred shares - - - - - 16,156 - 0.10 Non-cash interest - - - - 27,546 48,109 0.10 0.30 Non-IFRS Adjusted Financial Measure $ 63,199 $ 151,672 $ (184,507 ) $ (72,465 ) $ (212,216 ) $ (111,449 ) $ (0.75 ) $ (0.68 ) Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 25 % 36 % 1 - Includes an IFRS 2 charge of $22.2 million for the difference in the fair value of the shares deemed to have been issued by LumiraDx in the merger transaction to CA Healthcare shareholders and the net assets of CA Healthcare and $8.6 million of LumiraDx transaction costs.

2 - Retroactive assessment by a foreign government to all entities selling certain medical related products to the government.



LUMIRADX LIMITED Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows THREE MONTHS ENDED YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, DECEMBER 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands, except share

and per share data) Cash Flows from Operating Activities Loss for the period $ (102,196 ) $ (37,204 ) $ (449,195 ) $ (100,755 ) Adjustments to reconcile loss for the period to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 8,419 8,195 31,302 22,868 Amortization 494 943 1,985 2,827 Impairment of fixed assets 49,437 - 49,437 - Impairment of inventories 46,887 - 46,887 - Net finance (income)/expenses (52,705 ) 14,759 119,954 (63,625 ) Equity based share based payment transactions 8,216 4,532 35,212 33,909 Increase in tax receivable (4,774 ) (1,824 ) (7,551 ) (4,663 ) Accrued preferred shares dividends - - - 16,156 Listing charge - 5,393 - 27,607 Changes to working capital: Inventories 32,292 26,121 (2,267 ) (66,874 ) Trade and other receivables 2,792 (20,015 ) 51,657 7,511 Trade payables and other liabilities (18,547 ) (53,232 ) (39,528 ) (9,544 ) Net Cash used in Operating Activities (29,685 ) (52,332 ) (162,107 ) (134,583 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant, equipment (2,377 ) (24,927 ) (24,983 ) (106,346 ) Cash paid for business acquisitions, net of cash received - (36,276 ) - - Net Cash used in Investing Activities (2,377 ) (61,203 ) (24,983 ) (106,346 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of share capital - 38,568 97,998 38,568 Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs - - 54,010 - Proceeds from instrument financing agreement - - 41,500 - Proceeds from debt issuance, net of issuance costs - 101 - 361,830 Shares issued on the exercise of share options 393 104 4,269 104 Shares issued on employee stock purchase plan 1,795 - 1,795 - Receipt of principal portion of lease receivable 615 - 615 - Cash interest paid, net of interest received (6,805 ) (6,232 ) (27,229 ) (29,894 ) Early extinguishment of debt - (1,250 ) - (3,637 ) Cash issued for non-controlling interest - (1,968 ) - (1,968 ) Repayment of principal portion of lease liabilities (2,530 ) (599 ) (6,863 ) (5,429 ) Repayments of instrument financing agreement (632 ) - (632 ) - Repayments of debt (83 ) (266 ) (174 ) (140,552 ) Repurchase of Shares - - - - Net Cash (used in)/generated from Financing Activities (7,247 ) 28,458 165,289 219,022 Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ (39,309 ) $ (85,077 ) $ (21,801 ) $ (21,907 ) Movement in Cash and Cash Equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 135,265 217,727 132,145 161,172 Exchange gain/(loss) on cash and cash equivalents 4,054 (505 ) (10,334 ) (7,120 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (39,309 ) (85,077 ) (21,801 ) (21,907 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents at the end of the period $ 100,010 $ 132,145 $ 100,010 $ 132,145







