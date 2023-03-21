

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).



In the Green



First Republic Bank (FRC) is up over 21% at $14.83. Yellow Corporation (YELL) is up over 19% at $2.47. RPC, Inc. (RES) is up over 7% at $8.54. On Holding AG (ONON) is up over 6% at $23.02. Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is up over 6% at $7.32. Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) is up over 6% at $3.62. TORM plc (TRMD) is up over 5% at $36.13. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) is up over 5% at $7.00.



In the Red



Nexters Inc. (GDEV) is down over 37% at $2.35. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is down over 16% at $6.18. Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI) is down over 8% at $12.91. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) is down over 8% at $2.46. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR) is down over 7% at $2.87.



