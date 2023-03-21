Options Technology, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, has today announced its 12th consecutive year of compliance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) ISAE3402, SOC1, SOC2, and SOC3 standards.

In 2011, Options became one of the first cloud infrastructure providers to achieve SOC 2 Type II compliance. The firm has continued to meet the latest AICPA examinations each year since. Audit compliance attests that Options meets the latest information security, data availability, and privacy standards.

Options Chief Security Officer, John Gracey, commented, "SOC continues to be the gold standard for service organisations, and we are delighted to have successfully completed our 12th compliant year. The last 12 months have seen an unprecedented focus on data security and third-party governance, particularly across the financial sector, and SOC attests to our ability to consistently deliver on those requirements.

Our ongoing investment in people, processes and partnerships, together with our expanding portfolio of services, strategic use of AI and new technologies, will ensure Options remains second to none in our ability to service our clients, now and in the future."

The examination was conducted by fully accredited, independent auditors who inspected operations and services delivered during the 12 preceding months.

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of exciting development for Options, including its partnershipswith Trade The Pooland Digital Realty, the firm's global Market Data expansion in North America, a 100Gb circuit upgrade across the London metro area and the launch of its Quantify and Data Store products

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com follow us on Twitter at @Options_ITand visit our LinkedIn page

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

