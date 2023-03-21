ZetrOZ Systems to Demonstrate Injury-Healing sam 2.0 and sam x1 Units at the Professional Football Athletic Trainer's Society Membership Presentation March 21

The sam® breakthrough technology accelerates athletes' soft tissue healing and recovery time through long-duration ultrasound treatment

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / As proud 2023-2024 platinum sponsors of the Professional Football Athletic Trainer's Society (PFATS), ZetrOZ Systems will demonstrate its sam® 2.0 and sam® x1 units at an honor reception on Tuesday, March 21, at Wild Horse Pass in Phoenix.

ZetrOZ Systems will present clinical data and scientific studies from the past year on the efficacy of sustained acoustic medicine and its injury-healing potential at the PFATS Honors Reception to be held on March 21 from 6-9 p.m. in the Akimel Ballroom of the Sheraton Grand.

Dr. George Lewis, founder and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems, will be a guest speaker for the Membership Presentation the following morning, 9:50-10:10 a.m.

PFATS provides the highest quality of healthcare to the National Football League and works closely with the NFL Physician Society, National Football League (NFL), and the National Athletic Trainers Association (NATA). It elevates athletic training through research and education to its diverse, 158-plus members across the country, with many of them holding advanced degrees, specialty certifications, and being Certified Athletic Trainers (ATC).

"We're proud to contribute our breakthrough sam® product innovation to PFATS's arsenal of athlete care," Dr. Lewis said. "ZetrOZ Systems works with athletes on all NFL teams - to that end, we're launching a new player performance program that's built around healing daily micro-trauma as an injury prevention measure."

Some of the most common injuries ZetrOZ members face include high-ankle sprains, hamstring tears, and contusions. While, traditionally, athletes have had to navigate injuries and pain management with medication or even surgery, sustained acoustic medicine has been clinically proven by over 40 studies as a non-invasive alternative.

The sam® 2.0 and sam® X1 wearable ultrasound devices are the only FDA-cleared units of their kind and can be used daily at home for injury healing, joint pain, and more. By increasing oxygen flow, the removal of cellular waste, and stimulating regeneration, sam® devices boost the body's natural healing propensities, speeding up the recovery process and getting athletes back in action as quickly as possible. With research funded and backed by the National Institutes of Health, National Science Foundation, Department of Defense, NASA, and more, ZetrOZ Systems has risen as an industry leader in soft tissue healing.

To learn more about ZetrOz Systems, visit zetroz.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices for the delivery of sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of +46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, which is designed for the treatment of acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

