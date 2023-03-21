Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.03.2023

WKN: A3CN01 ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Ticker-Symbol: LFPB 
Frankfurt
21.03.23
11:30 Uhr
10,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,80011,10014:48
21.03.2023 | 13:49
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 21-March-2023 / 12:17 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Company announces that on 20 March 2023, the following awards in respect of ordinary shares of 11.205105p each in the Company ("Shares") were made by way of nil cost options under the Travis Perkins Plc Restricted Share Plan ("RSP") to PDMRs as set out below. The number of shares subject to the options awarded has been calculated using a share price of GBP9.408 (being the mid-market closing price of the Company's Shares as derived from the London Stock Exchange's Daily Official List on the dealing day immediately preceding the Grant Date). 

Name     Status      Number of options 
Nick Roberts Director and PDMR 87,078 
Alan Williams Director and PDMR 70,841 
Robin Miller PDMR       31,749

The options awarded to Nick Roberts and Alan Williams shall comprise two tranches of which 75% percent of the award shall vest on 20 March 2026, and will normally be exercisable from 20 March 2028 after the completion of a two year holding period following vesting. The remaining 25% of the award shall vest on 20 March 2028. If the options vest they will be exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the Grant Date. The awards are subject to performance underpins.

The options awarded to Robin Miller shall vest on 20 March 2026. If the options vest they will be exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the Grant Date. The awards are subject to performance underpins.

In the event that dividends are paid in the period between grant and the release date, the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares.

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information please contact:

Sophie Leivers

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0)7500 559100

Notification of Dealing Form 

1        Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
                       1. Nick Roberts 
a)       Name             2. Alan Williams 
                       3. Robin Miller 
2        Reason for the notification 
                       1. Chief Executive Officer 
a)       Position/Status       2. Chief Financial Officer 
                       3. General Counsel and Company Secretary 
b)       Initial notification/    Initial Notification in each case 
        Amendment 
        Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3 
        or auction monitor 
a)       Name             Travis Perkins plc 
b)       LEI              2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
        Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4        each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
        conducted 
        Description of the financial 
                        Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
        instrument, 
a) 
        type of instrument 
                        ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
        Identification code 
b)       Nature of the transaction    In each case, options over ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each 
                        granted under the Company's Restricted Share Plan at nil cost. 
 
                        Price(s)             Volume(s) 
c)       Price(s) and volume (s) 
                                          1. 87,078 
                        Option price: GBP9.408        2. 70,841 
                                          3. 31,749 
        Aggregated information 
 
                        Aggregate           Aggregate Aggregate 
d) 
        -Aggregated volume       Price             Volume  Total 
 
        -Price             n/a              n/a    n/a 
e)       Date of the transaction     20 March 2023 
f)       Place of the transaction    XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  231529 
EQS News ID:  1588261 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1588261&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 21, 2023 08:17 ET (12:17 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
