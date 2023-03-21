AlertEnterprise, Inc., the leading cyber-physical security convergence software company, today revealed the launch of its new Guardian SOC Insights suite. The company will debut the new software globally at the ASIS Europe and ISC West trade events.

Powered by the company's latest developments in AI, including a powerful integration with the OpenAI ChatGPT platform, Guardian SOC Insights is designed to provide actionable data and playbooks to SOC teams, enabling them to detect, respond and mitigate risk swiftly and accurately. Guardian's AI engine significantly reduces the time to deploy, with customers up and running in a matter of weeks, delivering measurable ROI in a few months without any human interaction.

"With Guardian SOC Insights, we're leveraging the latest advancements in AI to help SOC teams convert volumes of unstructured and structured physical security data into insights and results," said Yogesh Ailawadi, SVP Product and Solutions Engineering at AlertEnterprise. "Using Guardian's AI-driven automation, SOC teams will see a major reduction in risk, response times and operational costs for their organization while dramatically boosting their performance."

Guardian SOC Insights workflows and processes are fully automated and orchestrated to reduce distractions, allowing security operators to focus on tasks that matter most. Powerful interactive and intuitive dashboards visualize and bring attention to incidents that need investigation, turning what used to take hours into minutes.

AlertEnterprise customer, Casper Eloff, Head of Corporate Security at The Mosaic Company, says he's excited at the impact Guardian SOC Insights could have for physical security teams, "Physical security has so much valuable data hiding in plain sight. A platform like this finally allows you to leverage that data and deliver real results. This could be a huge force multiplier for corporate security teams, and with no rip and replace needed, the system could pay for itself in months and deliver significant ROI long-term."

To see a live demonstration of Guardian SOC Insights and AI Chatbot, visit AlertEnterprise at Stand C5 at ASIS Europe in Rotterdam, NL, and Booth #13115 at ISC West in Las Vegas, USA.

AlertEnterprise

At AlertEnterprise, cyber-physical identity and trust are at the center of everything we do. Our mission is to bring people, processes, data and technology together in a unique way to help organizations protect what matters most. We call it security convergence. And we develop game-changing security convergence solutions that deliver identity governance, access management, security intelligence and compliance validation across enterprise IT, HR, cyber and physical security environments.

