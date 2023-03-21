Wemade's blockbuster MMORPG MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond (hereinafter "MIR M") is holding the "Wateree's Enhancement Support" event starting from March 21st, 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005487/en/

'Wateree's Enhancement Support Event' for MIR M starts on March 21, 2023 (Graphic: Wemade)

For two weeks, users can participate in two attendance events called "Wateree's Enhancement Support 7 Days Check-in," and "Wateree's Illusory Mystic Realm Support 7 Days Check-in."

Simply by checking in, users can obtain abundant rewards such as "Enhancement Stone," "Reforging Stone," "Oil of Blessing," "Illusory Mystic Realm Entry Ticket," and the EXP buff item, "Growth Draught," and more, depending on the number of attendances in the Check-in events.

There are also special items available in the in-game Shop for improving crafting and enhancement mastery. The "Wateree's Crafting Mastery Support" package, which increases mastery in Smithing, Refining, and Alchemy, and the "Wateree's Enhancement Mastery Support" package, which helps users increase their Enhancement, Enchantment, and Blessing stats.

The number of concurrent users in "MIR M" recently broke 210,000. In response to the rapid increase in users, Wemade has also been increasing the number of servers. At launch, the game started with 14 servers. Now, it has increased to more than 3 times that at 46 (28 in Asia, 8 in South America, 4 in North America, 6 in Europe, etc.).

"MIR M" also announced the addition of new systems. Wemade is set to introduce "WEMIX$ Payment," which allows users to purchase all "MIR M" items with WEMIX$ and various WEMIX PLAY game tokens. And there are plans for the "Governance" system, which expands users' rights, to be expanded to include more content in addition to "Hidden Valley Capture," including "Party Dungeon" and "Sabuk Castle Siege."

More information on MIR M is available on the official website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005487/en/

Contacts:

Wemade Co., Ltd. (112040: KOSDAQ)

Yeonghyun Lee, PR Manager

yeonghyun@wemade.com