21.03.2023
AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc. presents at key investor conferences

HAMILTON, ON, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc. (AtomVie) is pleased to announce that it has been selected among the presenting companies and will be available for 1 on 1 meetings at the following upcoming key investor conferences:

AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc. Logo
Jefferies Radiopharma Innovation Summit

Date:

April 3rd, 2023

Location:

New York, NY

Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Date:

April 25th, 2023

Time:

11am EST

Venue:

Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building, Toronto, Ontario

About AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc. (AtomVie):

AtomVie, officially launched in August 2022 with the successful closing of its series A financing of $40M by Avego. AtomVie, a spinout of the Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization (CPDC), is a global leading CDMO for the GMP manufacturing and global distribution of clinical and commercial radiopharmaceuticals. Building upon the expertise developed at the CPDC, a McMaster University Centre of Excellence, and its reputation as high-quality radiopharmaceutical CDMO, AtomVie offers the full range of scientific, technical, regulatory, quality, logistics and business expertise combined with a specialized infrastructure for the development of radiopharmaceuticals from clinical studies to the commercial marketplace. AtomVie currently serves 10 international clients conducting studies in over 17 countries worldwide. For more information about AtomVie, visit www.atomvie.com or contact: info@atomvie.com.

About the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference:

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.

About Bloom Burton & Co.:

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, as well as advisory on direct investing, company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2036333/AtomVie_Global_Radiopharma_Inc__AtomVie_Global_Radiopharma_Inc_.jpg

info@atomvie.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/atomvie-global-radiopharma-inc-presents-at-key-investor-conferences-301776380.html

