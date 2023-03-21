Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.03.2023
GlobeNewswire
21.03.2023 | 14:10
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: DLR Kredit A/S - Admission for trading and official listing

It has been decided to admit the following mortgage bonds for trading and
official listing with effect from 23 March 2023: 



Udsteder DLR Kredit DLR Kredit DLR Kredit DLR Kredit DLR Kredit DLR Kredit
 /     A/S     A/S     A/S     A/S     A/S     A/S   
 issuer                                     
Første  23-03-2023 23-03-2023 23-03-2023 23-03-2023 23-03-2023 23-03-2023
 dato                                      
 for                                      
 handel                                     
 / First                                    
 day of                                     
 trading                                    
ISIN   DK00063590 DK00063592 DK00063593 DK00063594 DK00063587 DK00063589
     13     86     69     43     18     81    
Instrume 4,0 B 2046 5,0 B 2056 5,0 B 2056 5,0 B 2046 4,0 B 2056 4,0 B 2056
nt                 OA                 OA    
 name/ti                                    
cker                                      
Udstedel DKK     DKK     DKK     DKK     DKK     DKK    
sesvalut                                    
a /                                       
 Currenc                                    
y,                                       
 issuanc                                    
e                                        
Årlig   4      5      5      5      4      4     
 nominel                                    
 rente /                                    
 Nominal                                    
 interes                                    
t rate                                     
Udløbsda 01-10-2046 01-10-2056 01-10-2056 01-10-2046 01-10-2056 01-10-2056
to /                                      
 Maturit                                    
y date                                     
Terminer 4      4      4      4      4      4     
 pr. år                                     
 /                                       
 Payment                                    
s per                                      
 year                                      



For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance,
tel. +45 33 93 33 66
