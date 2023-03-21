Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: DLR Kredit A/S - Admission for trading and official listing

It has been decided to admit the following mortgage bonds for trading and official listing with effect from 23 March 2023: Udsteder DLR Kredit DLR Kredit DLR Kredit DLR Kredit DLR Kredit DLR Kredit / A/S A/S A/S A/S A/S A/S issuer Første 23-03-2023 23-03-2023 23-03-2023 23-03-2023 23-03-2023 23-03-2023 dato for handel / First day of trading ISIN DK00063590 DK00063592 DK00063593 DK00063594 DK00063587 DK00063589 13 86 69 43 18 81 Instrume 4,0 B 2046 5,0 B 2056 5,0 B 2056 5,0 B 2046 4,0 B 2056 4,0 B 2056 nt OA OA name/ti cker Udstedel DKK DKK DKK DKK DKK DKK sesvalut a / Currenc y, issuanc e Årlig 4 5 5 5 4 4 nominel rente / Nominal interes t rate Udløbsda 01-10-2046 01-10-2056 01-10-2056 01-10-2046 01-10-2056 01-10-2056 to / Maturit y date Terminer 4 4 4 4 4 4 pr. år / Payment s per year For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66