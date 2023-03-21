Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.03.2023

WKN: A3DAXX ISIN: SE0017083983 Ticker-Symbol: RBR 
Frankfurt
21.03.23
11:58 Uhr
0,027 Euro
+0,008
+43,24 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COALA-LIFE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COALA-LIFE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
21.03.2023 | 14:10
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Coala-life Group AB TO 1 (173/23)

At the request of Coala-life Group AB, Coala-life Group AB equity rights will
be traded on First North Growth Market as from march, 22, 2023. 

Security name: COALA TO 1 
----------------------------
Short name:   COALA TO1  
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0019760984
----------------------------
Orderbook ID:  288312   
----------------------------

Terms: Three (3) warrants of series TO 1 entitle the holder to subscribe for  
     one (1) new share in the Company at a subscription price corresponding 
     to seventy (70) percent of the volume weighted average trading price  
     (VWAP) of the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market   
     during a period of ten (10) trading days immediately preceding, and  
     including, 8 September 2023, but no less than SEK 0.25 and no more than
     SEK 0.7 per share.                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr September 11, 2023 - September 22, 2023                 
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  September 20, 2023                           
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bankon +46 8 463
83 00.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
