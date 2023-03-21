Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Coala-life Group AB TO 1 (173/23)

At the request of Coala-life Group AB, Coala-life Group AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from march, 22, 2023. Security name: COALA TO 1 ---------------------------- Short name: COALA TO1 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019760984 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 288312 ---------------------------- Terms: Three (3) warrants of series TO 1 entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company at a subscription price corresponding to seventy (70) percent of the volume weighted average trading price (VWAP) of the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during a period of ten (10) trading days immediately preceding, and including, 8 September 2023, but no less than SEK 0.25 and no more than SEK 0.7 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr September 11, 2023 - September 22, 2023 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last September 20, 2023 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bankon +46 8 463 83 00.