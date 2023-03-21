

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On a weak day of economic announcements, investors might wait for the Fed's decision. Existing Home Sales might get attention today.



Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher. Asian shares finished mostly up. European shares are trading positive.



As of 8.25 am ET, the Dow futures were up 283.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 32.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 74.75 points.



The U.S. major averages finished Monday in positive territory. The Dow jumped 382.60 points or 1.2 percent to 32,244.58, the Nasdaq rose 45.02 points or 0.4 percent to 11,675.54 and the S&P 500 advanced 34.93 points or 0.9 percent to 3,951.57.



On the economic front, the National Association of Realtors' Existing Home Sales for February will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 4.170 million, while it was up 4.00 million in the prior month.



52-week Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET. Twenty-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



The Federal Open Market Committee or FOMC meeting has begun.



Asian stocks rose broadly on Tuesday. Chinese shares rose notably. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index settled 0.64 percent higher at 3,255.65 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rallied 1.36 percent to close at 19,258.76.



Japanese markets were closed for Vernal Equinox holiday.



Australian markets recovered today. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.82 percent to 6,955.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.81 percent higher at 7,142.20.



