Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

HEADLINE: 1st Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the "Company") are pleased to announce the 1st interim dividend, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2023, of 2.875 pence per share. This dividend will be paid on 19 May 2023, to shareholders on the register at close of business on 21 April 2023. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 20 April 2023.

Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited.

Contact :

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000

21 March 2023