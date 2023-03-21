The women's digital health market is anticipated to grow at nearly 20% CAGR till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

Over time, there has been a significant advancement in the way healthcare is delivered, with introduction of women's digital health solutions to enhance the efficiency and quality of basic health needs and treatment of chronic diseases

The growing popularity of digital solutions has enabled the development of technological remedies, such as mobile apps, software, wearable devices and diagnostic tools that exclusively aid in improving female health and wellness. Owing to the increased adoption rate of digital solutions and rise in the demand for remote healthcare services, the companies involved in the women's digital health domain have witnessed a surge in the investment activity. Further, taking into consideration both the historical and modern scenarios, the women's digital health market is likely to offer numerous lucrative investment opportunities.

Key Market Insights

Presently, more than 180 innovator companies (established post-2006) are offering women's digital health solutions, globally

The women's digital health industry is dominated by the presence of small players (1 to 50 employees), which constitute more than 85% of the total number of women's digital health products / solution developers. Further, more than 50% of the firms were established post-2016. In addition, majority (42%) of the players engaged in this domain are based in North America, followed by Europe (32%).

Close to USD 3.5 billion has been invested by both private and public investors in women's digital health, since 2012

It is worth mentioning that around 90% of the total capital raised for women's digital health solutions has come from venture capital investors. Further, investments worth over USD 150 million have been made in the form of seed funding, reflecting the growing interest of investors in the women's digital health solutions.

Nearly 200 women's digital health products / solutions are currently available / under development

Majority (61%) of the products / solutions in the women's digital health domain are applications / software, followed by services (30%). It is worth noting that around 60% of these products are focused on reproductive health / fertility, followed by menstrual cycle (43%).

A series of notable value propositions are being offered by players associated with the women's digital health domain

More than 60% of such players offer product customization to their customers including personalized care plans, goal tracking and customized reminders. Further, around 65% of the women's digital health products developed by the innovator companies have applications across multiple therapeutic areas.

Since 2018, several companies involved in the women's digital health sector have gone public

The overall financial review of the women's digital health market includes detailed fundamental (insights from the balance sheet and key financial ratios) and technical analysis (insights from historical and recent stock price variations as well as analysis using popular stock performance indicators) of financial data of publicly listed companies within the innovator landscape dataset.

More than 50 companies were identified as likely acquisition targets in this domain

It is worth mentioning that based on their strength and the value offered, around 60 companies focused on women's digital health have been shortlisted as potential acquisition targets for investors looking to capitalize the opportunity in this domain.

North America is anticipated to capture a large share of the women's digital health market by 2035

Based on type of solution, the applications / software are anticipated to capture the highest share (around 90%) and this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future. Further, in terms of therapeutic application areas, over 60% of the revenues are likely to be driven by reproductive health and menstrual health solutions, by 2035.

Key Questions Answered

What are the key application areas of the FemTech industry?

Who are the innovators offering women's digital health solutions?

What type of women's digital health products / solutions are being offered by the innovator companies?

What are the key value propositions offered by players engaged in the women's digital health domain?

What is the relative competitiveness of different players offering products / solutions focused on women's health?

Who are the key investors that are actively supporting the development and commercialization of women's digital health products / solutions?

What are the anticipated fundamental and technical trends of financial data of publicly listed companies within the innovator landscape?

Who are the potential acquisition targets for investors in the women's digital health sector?

What are the major risks for investors seeking to tap into the women's digital health domain?

What is the estimated return on investments received by the investors?

How is the current and future market opportunity related to women's digital health likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The financial opportunity within the women's digital health market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Solution

Applications / Software



Devices



Services

Therapeutic Application Area

Fetal Health



General Wellness



Menstrual Cycle



Pelvic Care



Reproductive Health / Fertility

Key Geographical Regions

North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



Latin America



Middle East and North Africa

The research also includes detailed profiles of the key public ventures engaged in the development of women's digital health solutions; each profile features a brief overview of the company, details on its management team, insights from its balance sheet (if available), details on its product / service portfolio, recent developments and key financial details (including company investment highlights, company fundamental and company technical analysis).

