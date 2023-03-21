Locus Unveils 'ShipFlex' To Equip Businesses With Flexible & Intelligent Third-Party Delivery

ShipFlex brings same-day & next-day delivery to enterprises through a simple integration, helping them optimize third-party delivery from order to doorstep.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus, a global last-mile logistics technology company, announced the launch of ShipFlex , a third-party delivery platform that provides businesses with the flexibility to fully outsource their deliveries to a wide range of delivery carriers. ShipFlex helps businesses expand their reach and achieve break-neck delivery speeds, enabling them to offer same-day and next-day delivery capabilities in new geographies.





Inefficient carrier selection, capacity management, lack of real-time order visibility, etc., are some barriers that can hamper a business's ability to make quick deliveries. Locus ShipFlex addresses these complexities by automating entire carrier workflows for the optimal price and delivering end-to-end visibility of order-to-doorstep deliveries across in-house, contracted, and outsourced fleets on a single dashboard. The platform also gives businesses access to Locus' global carrier partners, such as FedEx, RPX Logistics, Loomis Express, Shadowfax, SPL , etc., helping them with their delivery orchestration in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

"ShipFlex is a result of our years of logistics industry experience and customer feedback. Through the integration with our dispatch management platform, ShipFlex will solve industry pain points by streamlining the entire last-mile fulfillment cycle by reducing costs and improving customer experience. ShipFlex is a game-changer for businesses that need fast, predictable deliveries to stay competitive," said Nishith Rastogi, Founder and CEO of Locus.

Retail businesses like Lulu Group International are adopting Locus ShipFlex to achieve a competitive edge. Here's what they have to say:

"As customer demand skyrockets, the complexity of managing our carrier network has proven to be a huge optimization opportunity. With Locus' ShipFlex, we can streamline third-party deliveries with rich carrier integrations, real-time tracking, and more on a single dashboard. This has enabled us to take full control of our third-party order-to-delivery process, operate more efficiently, and ensure timely deliveries, resulting in an enhanced customer experience," said Shinhas Majeed, Group General Manager - eCommerce at Lulu Group International.

By deploying ShipFlex, businesses can also:

Offer same-day and next-day deliveries in the local area.

in the local area. Maintain a branded experience with third-party carriers through customizable end customer-facing tracking pages while maintaining a consistent visibility and delivery experience through 3PLs.

through customizable end customer-facing tracking pages while maintaining a consistent visibility and delivery experience through 3PLs. Enhanced post-purchase experience through automated SMS and email alerts to notify dispatch teams and customers of SLA breaches in real-time.

For more information, visit Locus ShipFlex .

About Locus

Locus' order-to-delivery dispatch management software helps enterprises transform their Last-Mile logistics from cost centers to revenue generators through advanced optimization algorithms and intuitive workflow automation. Backed by GIC Singapore, Tiger Global, Qualcomm Ventures, and Falcon Edge, it has helped many global customers across industries - Unilever, Nestle, Bukalapak, The Tata Group, BlueDart, etc. - execute 850+ million deliveries across 30+ countries. Its technology has helped save $275 million in transit costs and offset 10 million kilograms in CO2 emissions while maintaining a 99.5% SLA adherence ratio.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1832388/Locus_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/locus-unveils-shipflex-to-equip-businesses-with-flexible--intelligent-third-party-delivery-301777440.html