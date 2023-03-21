BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
London, March 21
BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND
21 March 2023
The Board of BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 31 October 2023 of 2.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 28 April 2023 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 31 March 2023 (ex dividend date is 30 March 2023).
Enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2427