Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Starke Signale! 11 Mal “STRONG BUY” + außergewöhnliche News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.03.2023 | 16:36
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, March 21

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)


ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND


21 March 2023

The Board of BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 31 October 2023 of 2.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 28 April 2023 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 31 March 2023 (ex dividend date is 30 March 2023).

Enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2427

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.