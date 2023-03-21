Regulatory News:

Aelis Farma (ISIN: FR0014007ZB4 Ticker: AELIS, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans) (Paris:AELIS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of treatments for brain diseases, today announces its participation in two symposiums marking World Down Syndrome Day.

The 18th World Down Syndrome Day Colloquium (Bourg-en-Bresse, France, March 17-19, 2023)

Pier Vincenzo Piazza, CEO of Aelis Farma, spoke on March 18 at the 18th World Down Syndrome Day Colloquium, organized by the AFRT (Association Française pour la Recherche sur la Trisomie 21, the French Association for Research into Down Syndrome), on the theme of "Current pharmacological leads" and presented the progress made by AEF0217, which targetscognitive disorders associated with Down Syndrome.

The second ICOD symposium (Madrid, Spain, March 21, 2023)

The second ICOD (Improving Cognition in Down Syndrome) symposium, held at the Hospital de la Princesa in Madrid, is specifically dedicated to increasing knowledge about innovative therapeutic approaches to cognitive deficits in individuals with Down Syndrome and encouraging such individuals to take part in clinical studies targeting these disorders.

The symposium also allows interaction and discussions between families, associations of Down Syndrome individuals and clinicians to promote research in this field.

Pier Vincenzo Piazza, CEO of Aelis Farma, said: "Our participation in these two events demonstrates our strong commitment to helping families and individuals with Down Syndrome by developing a treatment for cognitive deficits associated with this genetic condition. At these events, we were delighted to be able to share the progress made by our AEF0217 drug candidate, which is currently in a phase 1/2 clinical study that should be completed by the end of 2023. This study primarily aims to confirm AEF0217's good safety and pharmacokinetics already demonstrated in healthy volunteers in people with Down Syndrome, and could also provide the first indications on AEF0217's potential as a treatment for cognitive deficits.If the results are positive, this would be a major milestone in the development of a promising treatment that could considerably improve the quality of life of individuals with Down Syndrome, and maybe pave the way for the treatment of cognitive disorders associated with other neurodevelopmental diseases

About the AEF0217 clinical program for treating cognitive disorders associated with Down Syndrome:

the European ICOD project.

The phase 1/2 study with AEF0217 in Down Syndrome individuals follows the program of phase 1 clinical studies undertaken in healthy volunteers that demonstrated this new drug candidate's very favorable safety profile. It will be followed by a multicentric phase 2b study that should be launched in 2024 and will enable AEF0217's therapeutic potential in people with Down Syndrome to be confirmed. All these studies are part of the H2020 ICOD (Improving COgnition in Down syndrome, Grant number 899986) European project, which has received €6 million in funding from the European Commission to support AEF0217's clinical development in Down Syndrome. The ICOD project is being undertaken in collaboration with the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM) in Barcelona (Spain) and Prof. Rafael de la Torre Fornell, project coordinator and principal investigator of the clinical trials, and also involves four additional clinical centers in Europe.

About AELIS FARMA

Founded in Bordeaux in 2013, Aelis Farma is a biopharmaceutical company that is developing a new class of drugs, the Signaling Specific inhibitors of the CB1 receptor of the endocannabinoid system (CB1-SSi). These CB1-SSi have been developed by Aelis Farma based on the discovery of a new natural brain defense mechanism by the team led by Dr. Pier Vincenzo Piazza, the Company's CEO, when he was Director of the INSERM Magendie Neurocenter in Bordeaux. By reproducing this natural mechanism, CB1-SSi appear to be capable of selectively inhibiting disease-related activity of the CB1 receptor without disrupting its normal physiological activity. They thus have substantial potential for the treatment of numerous brain diseases.

Aelis Farma is developing two first-in-class clinical-stage drug candidates, AEF0117 for the treatment of disorders due to excessive cannabis use, currently in a phase 2b study in the United States, and AEF0217 for cognitive disorders, including those of Down Syndrome (Trisomy 21), currently in a phase 1/2 study in Spain. The Company also has a portfolio of innovative CB1-SSi for the treatment of other disorders associated with a dysregulation of the activity of the CB1 receptor.

Aelis Farma leverages the talents of more than 20 highly qualified employees.

